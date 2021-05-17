‘The Voice’ season 20 episode 14 recap: Top 9 perform live for America’s votes [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After last week’s elimination bloodbath on “The Voice,” only the Top 9 artists still remain in the running to win Season 20. They are: Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake Shelton, Corey Ward, Gihanna Zoe and Kenzie Wheeler of Team Kelly Clarkson, Pia Renee and Victor Solomon of Team John Legend, and Dana Monique and Rachel Mac of Team Nick Jonas. On Monday night, all nine took the stage again to perform for America’s votes. So who excelled and who cracked under the pressure?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 20, Episode 14 to find out what happened Monday, May 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 10th anniversary season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In last week’s 13th episode, a whopping eight artists said goodbye for good. The eliminated contestants were: Zae Romeo of Team Kelly, Ryleigh Modig and Zania Alake of Team Legend, Andrew Marshall, Devan Blake Jones and Jose Figueroa Jr. of Team Nick, and Anna Grace and Pete Mroz of Team Blake. In our post-episode poll, a leading 48% of “The Voice” viewers said Pete was most robbed of a spot in the Top 9. How will tonight’s live show play out? Let’s go!

8:01 p.m. – Tonight each artist performs twice — once in a solo of a new song choice and a second time as part of a trio with two other artists. Based on the night’s votes, the top vote-getter from each team will advance to the finale, with the rest singing for one spot in a save. Up first tonight was Victor from Team Legend with MercyMe‘s “I Can Only Imagine,” which is his first time singing gospel on the show. The performance was a night step forward for Victor, showing an aspect of his lane as an artist that we had yet to see, but knew was there. He is still one of the most dynamic stage performers on the season and seeing him enveloped by a chorus underscored that really well. Kelly called him inspiring and moving, Nick admitted to being nervous because of how special Victor is, and John acknowledged the versatility Victor has shown so far and is glad he has now shown his core.

8:10 p.m. – Jordan from Team Blake was up next with John Conlee‘s “Rose Colored Glasses,” a song Blake called one of his own go-tos. Blake encouraged Jordan to lean into the soulful aspect of his country voice for this track, but with a glowing set and a quintet playing with him it was hard to escape the deep country trappings of the performance. Kelly likened the performance to Travis Tritt and thought he showed up when he needed it to count and Blake agreed that he lived up to a crucial point in the competition.

8:20 p.m. – The first trio of the night was Cam, Kenzie and Corey taking on the 70s track “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” by Elvin Bishop. What was so nice about this performance was that it’s a song that wouldn’t have worked if any of the three had taken it on as their own track, but together it provided a diversity in sound that gave each of their parts a special place. The surprise here was definitely Kenzie who was the most out of his element especially against two of the most passionate performers Cam and Corey.

8:29 p.m. – Last week John saved Pia from elimination, creating the chance for her to give us the reggae jam “Turn Your Lights Down Low” by Bob Marley and Lauryn Hill this week. With the full band in support, Pia delivered a wholly realized performance that brought the vibe together. Because we got to hear her sing and rap we saw a new aspect of her talent and gained a better understanding of her versatility. Kelly said Pia performs like she’s already a star, Nick likened it to an awards show performance, and John said it made him smile from ear to ear because she inhabited everything she needed to for that song.

