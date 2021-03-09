‘The Voice’ season 20 episode 3 recap: Did Kelly Clarkson and John Legend catch up in the blind auditions? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the third episode of “The Voice” Season 20, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas were in the lead with four artists apiece on their teams for these blind audition rounds. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were behind slightly at three artists each, but that was all about to change as more artists were set to pick their teams during Monday’s two-hour episode. Every time a coach pressed their “I Want You” button and turned their chair big red around, they had a chance to try to convince that artist to join their team. Sometimes their pitches worked, other times they fell flat. So how did it all play out on Monday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 20, Episode 3 to find out what happened Monday, March 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 10th anniversary season. Here is a closer look at each coach’s team (so far):

Team Blake Shelton: Cam Anthony, Pete Mroz, Aaron Konzelman, Ethan Lively

Team Nick Jonas: Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Raine Stern, Zae Romeo

Team John Legend: Christine Cain, Victor Solomon, Carolina Rial

Team Kelly Clarkson: Kenzie Wheeler, Corey Ward, Gean Garcia

