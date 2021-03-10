‘The Voice’ season 20 episode 4 recap: Coaches discover more talent during March 9 blind auditions [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the fourth episode of “The Voice” Season 20, the teams were almost evenly divided as John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas all had six artists and Kelly Clarkson had five. The ultimate goal coming out of these blind auditions is for each coach to have 10 artists on their teams, so we’re more than halfway there. Reminder: thanks to John blocking Nick from getting Ciana Pelekai on his team last night, all of the blocks are now out of play. So what types of artists did the coaches discover during Tuesday’s hour-long episode?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 20, Episode 4 to find out what happened Tuesday, March 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 10th anniversary season. Here is a closer look at each coach’s team (so far):

Team Blake Shelton: Cam Anthony, Pete Mroz, Aaron Konzelman, Ethan Lively, Emma Caroline, Avery Roberson

Team Nick Jonas: Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Raine Stern, Zae Romeo, Andrew Marshall, Jose Figueroa Jr.

Team John Legend: Christine Cain, Victor Solomon, Carolina Rial, Pia Renee, Ciana Pelekai, Durell Anthony

Team Kelly Clarkson: Kenzie Wheeler, Corey Ward, Gean Garcia, Ryleigh Modig, Halley Greg

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the third episode, nine more artists made it onto the show when the coaches turned their chairs around during Night 3 of the blind auditions. Ryleigh Modig (18 years old) and Halley Greg (29) joined Team Kelly, Pia Renee (37), Ciana Pelekai (20) and Durell Anthony (34) joined Team Legend, Andrew Marshall (21) and Jose Figueroa Jr. (34) joined Team Nick and Emma Caroline (25) and Avery Roberson (20) joined Team Blake. Of these, only Avery was a four-chair turn. But enough about last night — let’s start tonight’s show!