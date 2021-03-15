‘The Voice’ season 20 episode 5 recap: Blind auditions wrap up on March 15 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Monday’s blind auditions episode of “The Voice” Season 20 began with a whopping 28 of the Top 40 artists having already found homes on one of the four teams. All of the coaches (Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson) had acquired seven contestants apiece, which meant they each just had three more to go to complete their teams of 10. Did tonight’s two-hour conclusion to the blind auditions round feature anymore four-chair-turn moments?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 20, Episode 5 to find out what happened Monday, March 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 10th anniversary season. Here is a closer look at each coach’s team (so far):

Team Blake Shelton: Aaron Konzelman, Avery Roberson, Cam Anthony, Connor Christian, Ethan Lively, Emma Caroline, Pete Mroz

Team Nick Jonas: Andrew Marshall, Bradley Sinclair, Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Jose Figueroa Jr., Raine Stern, Zae Romeo

Team John Legend: Carolina Rial, Christine Cain, Ciana Pelekai, Deion Warren, Durell Anthony, Pia Renee, Victor Solomon

Team Kelly Clarkson: Corey Ward, Gean Garcia, Ghianna Zoe, Halley Greg, JD Casper, Kenzie Wheeler, Ryleigh Modig

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the fourth episode, five more artists made it onto the show when the coaches pressed their “I Want You” buttons during Night 4 of the blind auditions. Connor Christian (23 years old) joined Team Blake, Bradley Sinclair (22) joined Team Nick, Deion Warren (28) joined Team Legend and Gihanna Zoe (17) and JD Casper (28) joined Team Kelly. But enough about last week’s episode — let’s start tonight’s final blind auditions!