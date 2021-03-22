‘The Voice’ season 20 episode 6 recap: How did final blind auditions play out on March 22? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

If you’re a fan of seeing big red chairs turn around in dramatic fashion, Monday’s final blind auditions episode of “The Voice” was just for you. After six episodes, the coaches’ teams finally filled up as Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson all pushed their buttons for the last time. Heading into Night 6 of the blinds, each coach had exactly 9 of their 10 artists, so who were the final four members to round out their Season 20 teams? And do any of these last-but-not-least artists have what it takes to go the distance and win the show?

Here is a closer look at each coach's team (so far):

Team Blake Shelton: Aaron Konzelman, Avery Roberson, Cam Anthony, Connor Christian, Emma Caroline, Ethan Lively, Jordan Matthew Young, Pete Mroz, Savanna Chestnut

Team Nick Jonas: Andrew Marshall, Bradley Sinclair, Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Jose Figueroa Jr., Lindsay Joan, Rachel Mac, Raine Stern, Zae Romeo,

Team John Legend: Carolina Rial, Christine Cain, Ciana Pelekai, Deion Warren, Durell Anthony, Pia Renee, Rio Doyle, Victor Solomon, Zania Alake

Team Kelly Clarkson: Anna Grace Felten, Corey Ward, Gean Garcia, Ghianna Zoe, Halley Greg, JD Casper, Kenzie Wheeler, Ryleigh Modig, Savanna Woods

In the fifth episode, eight more artists made it onto the show when the coaches pressed their "I Want You" buttons during Night 5 of the blind auditions. Team Kelly scooped up Savanna Woods and Anna Grace Felten, Team Legend acquired Rio Doyle and Zania Alake, Team Nick welcomed Rachel Mac and Lindsay Joan, and Team Blake took in Jordan Matthew Young and Savanna Chestnut.