‘The Voice’ season 20 episode 7 recap: Let the battles … begin! [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

With the blind auditions in the rear-view mirror, it was time for the next stage of “The Voice” competition to begin on Monday night. That’s right — it’s the battles! During this round, the four coaches (Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson) pair up their artists for showstopping duets and then determine who stays and who goes. They can also hit their “save” or “steal” buttons if they want to keep a losing artist in the competition. Oh, and because Kelly was feeling “under the weather,” special guest judge Kelsea Ballerini was invited to temporarily replace her on the judging panel.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 20, Episode 7 to find out what happened Monday, March 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 10th anniversary season. Here is a closer look at each coach’s team:

Team Blake Shelton: Aaron Konzelman, Avery Roberson, Cam Anthony, Connor Christian, Emma Caroline, Ethan Lively, Jordan Matthew Young, Keegan Ferrell, Pete Mroz, Savanna Chestnut

Team Nick Jonas: Andrew Marshall, Awari, Bradley Sinclair, Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Jose Figueroa Jr., Lindsay Joan, Rachel Mac, Raine Stern, Zae Romeo,

Team John Legend: Carolina Rial, Christine Cain, Ciana Pelekai, Deion Warren, Denisha Dalton, Durell Anthony, Pia Renee, Rio Doyle, Victor Solomon, Zania Alake

Team Kelly Clarkson: Ainae, Anna Grace Felten, Corey Ward, Gean Garcia, Ghianna Zoe, Halley Greg, JD Casper, Kenzie Wheeler, Ryleigh Modig, Savanna Woods

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In last week’s sixth episode, the final four artists made it onto the show when the coaches pressed their “I Want You” buttons during Night 6 of the blind auditions. Team Kelly scooped up Ainae, Team Legend acquired Denisha Dalton, Team Nick welcomed Awari, and Team Blake took in Keegan Ferrell. But enough about last week — it’s time for the battles to begin!

8:02 p.m. – It’s gonna be fun having a change of pace with Kelsea in Kelly’s seat, but at least we know Kelly instructed her to keep the rivalry with Blake going. The show needs that! Kelly was, however, on deck for the advising session with Luis and her team as they learned their pairings. First up was Gean and Ryleigh on the Ariana Grande song “POV.” Gean was especially excited to see Luis in the room as another Spanish language artist. After one pass-through of the song, Kelly was so pleased with how they were handling the song with maturity, as was Luis who was legitimately mad that Kelly paired them against each other in the first place, forcing herself to have to eliminate one. In the performance, Gean and Ryleigh tossed the vocal back and forth line by line in a complementary way and meshed together so perfectly for tender harmonizing moments. Blake thought Gean was performing “from another dimension” in a cool way, but also thought that Ryleigh sounds like someone they’ve never had on the show. Nick doubled down on wanting to pull Ryleigh over to his own team still while John was concerned with himself for having not turned around for either of them in the blinds. Kelsea, faced with a tough decision, gave Kelly a call, but was advised to choose either of them because she didn’t think either of them would actually go home. And so, Kelsea gave the win to Ryleigh, leaving room for both John and Nick to hit their buttons to save Gean! Though John didn’t turn his chair for him initially, Gean decided to join his team and get that song sang in his name.

8:18 pm. – For his advisors, Blake brought in Dan + Shay, two guys he mentored himself back in the day. Their first session on the show was with Aaron and Connor to work through their rendition of “I Ain’t Living Long Like This” by Waylon Jennings. In the rehearsal there was a lot of discussion about the parts of the song they’d harmonize on and where they’d split their voices to give each other bigger moments. The guys both brought their guitars out for the rockabilly performance that was high on energy from the jump. While a lot of their rehearsal was focused on harmony, that was the weakest part of their battle — instead they both excelled in their solo moments where their raspy voices were more pronounced. Nick thought that Connor’s rasp sets him apart from everyone else, but appreciated that Aaron was “swinging for the fences.” Kelsea liked that Connor was claiming his own space in the battle and approaching it like a solo performance. Basing it on “how much work” he put into the performance, Blake decided to keep Connor, aiming to to find songs that can allow him to let loose in future rounds.