‘The Voice’ season 20 episode 9 recap: Blake Shelton steals, John Legend saves in final battles [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The final battles of “The Voice” aired Monday night on NBC, with the coaches putting the final touches on their teams before next week’s knockouts officially begin. Three of the “steals” and three of the “saves” had already been used, with only Blake Shelton with the power to take someone from another team and only John Legend with the ability to keep an artist on his own team. With Kelly Clarkson still out sick, guest judge Kelsea Ballerini returned to fill in for her, joining Blake, John and Nick Jonas. So how did the third night of battles play out on Monday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 20, Episode 9 to find out what happened Monday, April 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 10th anniversary season. Here is a closer look at each coach’s team:

Team Blake Shelton: Cam Anthony, Connor Christian, Emma Caroline, Ethan Lively, Jordan Matthew Young, Pete Mroz, Savanna Chestnut

Team Nick Jonas: Andrew Marshall, Bradley Sinclair, Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Jose Figueroa Jr., Keegan Ferrell, Rachel Mac, Raine Stern, Zae Romeo,

Team John Legend: Carolina Rial, Ciana Pelekai, Deion Warren, Gean Garcia, Pia Renee, Rio Doyle, Victor Solomon, Zania Alake

Team Kelly Clarkson: Ainae, Anna Grace Felten, Avery Roberson, Corey Ward, Ghianna Zoe, JD Casper, Kenzie Wheeler, Ryleigh Modig, Savanna Woods

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In last week’s eighth episode, four artists said goodbye when the coaches decided not to “save” or “steal” them: Halley Greg of Team Kelly, Lindsay Joan of Team Nick, and Durell Anthony and Denisha Dalton of Team John. In tonight’s final battles, all eyes will be on who Blake steals from another team and who John saves from his own team. Let’s go!