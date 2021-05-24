‘The Voice’ season 20 finale recap (night 1): Top 5 perform for America’s votes [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

And then there were five. Heading into the first night of “The Voice’s” two-night finale, Blake Shelton led all the coaches with two artists still in the competition: Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young. The others all had one apiece on their teams: Kenzie Wheeler for Kelly Clarkson, Victor Solomon for John Legend and Rachel Mac for Nick Jonas. One by one, each finalist took the stage on Monday night for one last chance to impress America. So how’d it all play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Voice" Season 20 finale recap (Night 1) to find out what happened on Monday, May 24 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In last week’s Top 9 results show, four artists said goodbye in the semifinals based on America’s votes. They were: Corey Ward and Gihanna Zoe of Team Kelly Clarkson, Pia Renee of Team John Legend and Dana Monique of Team Nick Jonas. (No one from Team Blake Shelton was sent home.) With only five contestants still in the competition, who will strike a chord with America based on their upcoming performances? It’s time to find out!

8:02 p.m. – For Kenzie’s first performance of the night he and Kelly decided that it was time for him to sing George Strait. They chose his song “Heartland” because of its fun, “honky tonk” vibe and it certainly appeals to his country audience. To Kenzie’s credit this is the first time he’s shown a personality on stage, finally moving around and engaging with the musicians in a way that he previously seemed too shy or uncomfortable to do. Blake thought Kenzie brought some unexpected aspects to the song and Kelly doubled down on the fun aspect that should remind the audience of what it’s like to be at a live show again.

8:10 p.m. – In his dedication performance, Victor wrote to his girlfriend Ciarra and sang Bonnie Raitt‘s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” in her honor. As a song choice this was a new departure for Victor that shows how versatile he is when it comes to genre while managing to retool the vocals to make something that is his own. While a very good vocal, it isn’t the kind of performance that delivers the strong punch that he needs to make in this finale. Nick and John both commented on the soul and artistry that Victor brought to the well-known song and hinted at how he’s going to show another side of himself at the end of the show.

