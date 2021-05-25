‘The Voice’ season 20 finale recap (night 2): Did Cam, Kenzie, Jordan, Rachel or Victor win? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

A winner has finally been crowned on this landmark 10th anniversary season of “The Voice.” The five finalists in the running to win Season 20 were Cam Anthony of Team Blake Shelton, Kenzie Wheeler of Team Kelly Clarkson, Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake, Rachel Mac of Team Nick Jonas and Victor Solomon of Team John Legend. Heading into Tuesday’s grand finale, Gold Derby’s exclusive odds gave Cam the best chance of earning the confetti shower (meaning coach Blake would earn his eighth victory on the show), so did our predictions come true?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Voice" Season 20 finale recap (Night 2) to find out what happened on Tuesday, May 25 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In last night’s performance show, the final five artists each performed two songs for America’s votes. Cam sang “Stand Up” and “Wanted Dead or Alive,” Kenzie belted out “The Keeper of the Stars” and “Heartland,” Jordan went with “Stay” and “Key to the Highway,” Rachel took on “I Hope You Dance” and “The Chain,” and Victor crooned “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Freedom.” Which artist did enough to cross the finish line? Let’s find out!

8:06 p.m. — Adam’s back! And they couldn’t wait to show him immediately banter with Blake, which happens right at the top of the show before Blake runs out and sits in his big red chair next to the other current coaches. Then Carson Daly kicks things off by introducing three-time Grammy winner Gwen Stefani who is joined by rapper Saweetie to perform their song “Slow Clap.” This is a fun way to get things started with someone Carson says is “forever in ‘The Voice’ family.”

8:15 p.m. — Kelsea Ballerini returns to “The Voice” stage after subbing for a sick Kelly earlier this season. She’s singing her new single, “Half of My Hometown.” She walks around half the soundstage throughout the performance and Team Kelly’s Kenzie joins her for a very brief duet on one verse. Following her song she reminisces with Carson about how much fun she had working on set throughout the battles this season.

8:30 p.m. — Carson announces this season’s winner and runner-up will each win a trip to Universal Orlando resort. Then Nick is joined by his finalist, Rachel, for a performance of “Best of You” by Foo Fighters. They are followed up by OneRepublic singing their latest single, “Run.” We’re definitely getting plenty of entertainment as we wait to find out who the winner is!

8:50 p.m. — Grammy winner Lauren Daigle sings her ballad “Hold On To Me” before Snoop Dogg hits the stage for his latest single “Sittin’ On Blades.” Snoop was a brilliant choice to mentor this season and surprised a few people with the depth of his musical knowledge. Then Ben Platt chats with Carson about his upcoming film adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen” (which will be released in September).

9:00 p.m. — Superstar Justin Bieber has entered the building to sing two songs off his new album “Justice.” He rocks some pigtails (or quadruple manbuns?) as he serenades us with “Peaches” before speeding things up with “Hold On.” I actually like both of these songs and it’s a fun performance. Next John joins his finalist Victor for a Donny Hathaway classic, “Some Day We’ll All Be Free.”