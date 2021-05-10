Everything you need to know about ‘The Voice’ live shows and voting

“The Voice” season 20 schedule includes three weeks of live episodes starting on May 10 before the season 20 winner is revealed on the May 25 finale. On Monday’s first live show of the season, the 16 artists that form the teams coached by Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton will perform before voting opens. So too will the winner of the 4-way knockout as determined by the public vote late last month.

The teams heading into the live shows are: Cam Anthony, Anna Grace, Pete Mroz and Jordan Matthew Young on Team Blake; Zae Romeo, Corey Ward, Kenzie Wheeler and Gihanna Zoe on Team Kelly; Zania Alake, Ryleigh Modig, Pia Renee and Victor Solomon on Team Legend; and Jose Figueroa Jr., Rachel Mac, Andrew Marshall and Dana Monique on Team Nick. Scroll through the gallery above to learn more about the Top 17 including the songs they’ve sung to date.

Voting for the Top 9 will kick off at the end of the evening and continue overnight. On Tuesday’s results show, host Carson Daly will first reveal the artists with the most votes from each team who will advance. Each coach will then select one of their remaining artists to move on in the competition. Of the remaining nine artists, only three will compete for the Instant Save, with viewers in the eastern half of the country getting a chance to vote.

The subsequent live shows on May 17 and May 24 will narrow this field down to the Top 4. This talented quartet will perform on “The Voice” season 18 finale on May 25. The winner will take home the grand prize of $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Shelton has been with the show since the start, while Clarkson is marking her lucky seventh stint as a coach and Legend is on his fifth season. Not surprisingly, Shelton holds the records for most wins (seven) while Clarkson can claim three victories and Legend has one to his name. Jonas returns as a coach after a successful debut in season 18, when he mentored Thunderstorm Artis to a third-place finish.

