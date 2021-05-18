‘The Voice’ season 20 top 9 results recap: Which 4 artists were eliminated? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The jitters were everywhere during Tuesday’s results show of “The Voice,” with the Top 9 artists anxiously waiting to find out who made it into the Season 20 finale. At the start of the show, the nine semi-finalists were: Corey Ward, Gihanna Zoe and Kenzie Wheeler of Team Kelly Clarkson, Pia Renee and Victor Solomon of Team John Legend, Dana Monique and Rachel Mac of Team Nick Jonas, and Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake Shelton. Did your favorites advance to the next round, or were they sent home just before the end?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” Season 20 Top 9 results recap to find out who was eliminated on Tuesday, May 18 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 10th anniversary season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In last night’s 14th episode, the nine remaining contestants sang for a chance to make it into the finals. The songs they performed for America’s votes were: “I Can Only Imagine” for Victor, “Rose Colored Glasses” for Jordan, “Turn Your Lights Down Low” for Pia, “Human” for Rachel, “Arcade” for Corey, “Reflection” for Gihanna, “Leave the Door Open” for Dana, “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” for Cam and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” for Kenzie. The Top 5 artists are about to be named, so let’s get this thing going!

