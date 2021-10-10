‘The Voice’ Season 21: A record 5 duos or trios advance from Blind Auditions, but how have groups performed historically?

Season 21 of “The Voice” is breaking new ground with five sets of duos or trios advancing from the Blind Auditions. Coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson each snagged two singing groups while Blake Shelton wound up with one. John Legend is the only coach with just soloists on his team, for now. With more groups moving forward than ever before, we decided to take a look back at how duos and trios have performed historically on the NBC reality TV competition.

Believe it or not, “The Voice” has never restricted itself to soloists and the first duo to make their mark was The Thompson Sisters on Season 1. They teamed up with coach CeeLo Green and were able to sing their way into the Top 16 that inaugural season. Over the next two cycles The Line and Beat Frequency (Team Christina Aguilera), 2SteelGirls (Team Blake) and The Shields Brothers (Team CeeLo) were all eliminated in the Battles.

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Season 4 brought us the most successful duo to date, The Swon Brothers from Team Blake, who made it all the way to the live finale and placed third. That same season The Morgan Twins (Team Blake) went home during the Battles while Midas Whale (Team Adam Levine) reached the Knockouts. After the Swon Brothers’ historical run, it took 13 seasons before another group reached the semifinals.

On Season 6 Dawn and Hawkes (Team Adam), Brothers Walker (Team Usher) and Alaska & Madi (Team Blake) all went home in the Battles. No duos advanced to that round again until Season 9 when Jubal & Amanda (Team Pharrell Williams) were eliminated during the Battles and Andi & Alex (Team Adam) reached the Knockouts. On Season 11 coach Alicia Keys mentored her first duo, Whitney & Shannon, to the Knockouts.

SEE ‘The Voice’ schedule for Season 21: When will Ed Sheeran appear as Mega Mentor in Knockouts?

In more recent years, OneUp reached the Battles for Team Kelly on Season 15 and The Bundys became the first trio to move forward on Season 16. They were eliminated from Team Kelly in the Live Cross-Battles round. Kelly refused to give up on singing groups and her persistence paid off in Season 17 when she coached Hello Sunday into the semifinals. That same season, Dane & Stephanie (Team John), had less luck and only reached the Battles. The last trio prior to Season 21 was Worth the Wait on cycle 19. The threesome on Team Blake consisting of Tara Matthews and her daughters Jacy and Mia were eliminated in the Live Playoffs.

With five duos or trios in contention this season there are more chances to make history. Kelly is coaching Girl Named Tom and The Cunningham Sisters. Jim & Sasha Allen and KCK3 will be mentored by rookie coach Ariana. And The Joy Reunion is on Team Blake. Will any of them be able to break through and become the first duo or trio to reach the finale since The Swon Brothers in Season 4? They will each attempt to take their first step in that direction when the Battles begin on Monday, October 11 (see “The Voice” schedule).

While you can’t make “The Voice” predictions until the live shows begin, be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With the Stars” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.