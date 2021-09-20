‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 1 recap: New coach Ariana Grande kicks off blind auditions [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

A new era of “The Voice” began on Monday night with superstar Ariana Grande joining the Season 21 coaching panel of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. (Ariana has replaced Nick Jonas, who is taking a hiatus after coaching Seasons 18 and 20.) The blind auditions kicked off with several worthy artists, but did any of them stand out as potential winners? In terms of championship wins, Blake leads with eight, followed by Kelly with three and John with one. So how did the two-hour season premiere play out on September 20?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Voice" recap of Season 21, Episode 1 to find out what happened Monday, September 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In last season’s finale, 19-year-old Cam Anthony of Team Blake ended up taking home the “Voice” trophy, giving his coach his eighth career victory. Kenzie Wheeler of Team Kelly was the runner-up, followed by Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake in third, Rachel Mac of Team Nick in fourth and Victor Solomon of Team Legend in fifth. But enough about last year, it’s time to start the Season 21 blind auditions!

8:01 p.m. – So when you add Ariana Grande to your panel there’s no better way to start off the season than to add her iconic voice to those of the legendary John, Blake and Kelly. The guys kicked the night off with “Hold On, I’m Comin'” before the ladies marched in to demand a little “Respect.”

8:05 p.m. – Once the studio audience settled down from their Grande fever, the first artists took the stage. Kelly was the first to turn for the sibling trio Girl Named Tom on “Helplessly Hoping.” John turned next while Blake sat back and Ariana melted over their harmonies. At one point Ariana was about to hit her button, but didn’t and then Blake hit his and Ariana followed immediate suit, making it a four chair turn right out of the gate. Blake said that he was waiting to hit his button for a solo from one in the group and so when that happened he finally turned. John’s declaration that he has experience in a cappella and then named known acts that they already like seemed to speak directly to the group, but they weren’t swayed from the choice they had already made in their head and stuck with Kelly as their coach.

8:13 p.m. – Next up was Katie Rae, a 35 year old that despite singing her whole life didn’t perform her first gig until she was in her 30s. Because the music of Maren Morris helped her through postpartum depression, she chose to audition to her song “The Bones.” Once again it was a quick decision to turn for John and Kelly, but this time Ariana turned third and Blake sat the round out. Ariana said she liked the tones and runs and called her a powerhouse. When John started talking, Ariana got defensive and revealed through a button press that production has set her up with a “Thank U, Next” sound to shut the other coaches up! And with that, Katie was drawn in by Ariana’s passion to bring her over and became the first member of her team.

8:28 p.m. – When the next voice kicked in on “Heartbreak Hotel,” John and Blake jumped in the fray quick. Once turned, the big Elvis energy of Peedy Chavis had John out of his seat, but the ladies weren’t sold and let the guys fight it out between them. Peedy explained that he’s always wanted to be a star like Elvis and the whole vibe had Blake fired up. While Ariana said that she didn’t turn because she didn’t hear enough of himself in it, John thought that he’d have the opportunity to bring classic music to the new generations. John laid in on thick as an EGOT winner that could help Peedy be a star, but that wasn’t enough so sway him away from joining Team Blake.

8:39 p.m. – Ahead of Jonathan Mouton‘s audition the coaches talked backstage about when and on who they plan on using their blocks this season. When Jonathan started in on “Leave the Door Open” I thought for sure a coach would block John, but instead he hit his button first, only to be challenged by Ariana shortly after. John said he was reminded of the 80s R&B artists that were “smooth as hell” and Kelly thought he lived up to the “tall order” of the song. Ariana didn’t make much of a case, despite Blake pushing for Jonathan to choose her, and so it was an easy call for him to become the first member to earn the boxing robe of Team Legend.