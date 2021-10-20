‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 10 recap: Battles conclude with Blake Shelton finally using his steal [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The last night of “The Voice” battles aired on Tuesday night with Blake Shelton finally using his steal. The other coaches had already used theirs, with John Legend stealing Jershika Maple, Kelly Clarkson stealing Hailey Mia and Ariana Grande stealing Manny Keith. Once again, the coaches were joined by their superstar advisors (Dierks Bentley, Camila Cabello, Jason Aldean and Kristin Chenoweth) to help mentor their remaining artists. So how did everything play out during this final battles episode?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 10 to find out what happened Tuesday, October 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom (four-chair turn), Kinsey Rose (saved in battles), Gymani (four-chair turn), Jeremy Rosado, Holly Forbes (four-chair turn), The Cunningham Sisters, Xavier Cornell, Parker McKay, Hailey Mia (stolen from Team Ariana in battles)

TEAM LEGEND: Jonathan Mouton, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Samara Brown (saved in battles), Sabrina Dias, Brittany Bree (four-chair turn), Shadale, Jershika Maple (stolen from Team Kelly in battles)

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Jim & Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, David Vogel, Bella DeNapoli (saved in battles), Ryleigh Plank, KCK3, Manny Keith (stolen from Team Blake in battles)

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten (four-chair turn), Lana Scott (saved in battles), Hailey Green, Carson Peters (four-chair turn), Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes, Libianca

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the ninth episode, seven artists left the competition when they lost their head-to-head match-ups: Keilah Grace, Jack Rogan and Janora Brown of Team Legend, Wyatt Michael and Aaron Hines of Team Kelly, Clint Sherman of Team Blake and Sophia Bromberg of Team Ariana. Now it’s time for the battles to conclude with one final episode. Let’s go!

8:15 p.m. – The first battle of the night will be KCK3 vs. Ryleigh from Team Ariana. They’re singing the energetic hit “Come On Over Baby” from one of the original coaches of “The Voice,” Christina Aguilera. It’s always complicated when you pair up a soloist with a trio, but Ariana is confident they will nail it. Kristin is incredibly impressed by how well KCK3 listens to each other and loves Ryleigh’s acting on the stage. The performance begins as a quartet before KCK3 takes over the first verse with both individual and harmonized parts. Ryleigh takes over the second verse and has a much more flirtatious vibe and delivers pure star power. Overall this was a fun, passionate performance from everyone but I have to give the edge to Ryleigh. Ariana agrees and selects the 20-year old as the winner of this battle while sending the sister trio home.

8:35 p.m. – Next up is The Cunningham Sisters vs. Parker from Team Kelly. They’re putting a dark spin on the Lesley Gore classic, “It’s My Party.” Kelly is floored by what Parker does in rehearsals and loves the harmonies from The Cunningham Sisters. During the performance, all three begin with a beautiful harmony before the Cunningham Sisters take the first verse. Wow! They have beautiful tones. Parker also steps up to the plate proving to be just as gifted and I’m not sure which direction Kelly will go on this one. Regardless, it was a beautiful arrangement and one of the best battles of the season. Blake basically echoes what I’m thinking when he says Parker sounds beautiful, but how do you not fall in love with The Cunningham Sisters? Kelly agrees and selects the teenage duo as the winner of this battle. Parker has been eliminated.

8:40 p.m. – With time winding down Team Blake’s final battle has been cut to a brief clip. Berritt defeats Kaitlyn after a performance of “Yellow” by Coldplay, ending Kaitlyn’s run this season.

8:59 p.m. – The last battle for Team Legend is Jonathan vs. Paris singing “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross. The is an all-time soul classic that suits these two perfectly. Camila loves Paris’ tone and is impressed by Jonathan’s high belting voice. With Blake holding the last steal in his pocket, we know the loser of this battle is heading for his team. John is determined to give these two the best battle of the season so both of them advance to the next round. The performance starts and these two sing with absolute perfection. Both of them have such beautiful tones. Jonathan has the bigger range, but there’s just something about Paris’ voice that gets me. John decides the winner of this battle is Paris. Blake uses the last steal of the season on Jonathan and admits he would have taken either one of them. That’s a wrap for the battles this season!

