‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 14 recap: Live shows begin on November 8 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After weeks of blind auditions, battles and knockouts, the all-important “The Voice” live shows began on November 8. One by one, each coach’s team (Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson) took the stage to try to impress voters at home. Which artists impressed America and which ones faltered under the pressure? Also on Monday night, viewers were reminded to vote for the #VoiceComeback winner — will it be Aaron Hines, Samara Brown, Vaughn Mugol or Hailey Green?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 14 to find out what happened Monday, November 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom, Gymani, Hailey Mia, Katie Rae, Jeremy Rosado

TEAM LEGEND: Samuel Harness, Jershika Maple, Shadale, Joshua Vacanti, David Vogel

TEAM ARIANA: Jim & Sasha Allen, Bella DeNapoli, Holly Forbes, Ryleigh Plank, Raquel Trinidad

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Libianca, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Paris Winningham

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 13th episode, six artists left the competition in the final night of knockouts. They were: Samara Brown of Team Legend, Carson Peters and Berritt Haynes of Team Blake, Katherine Ann Mohler and Manny Keith of Team Ariana, and Xavier Cornell of Team Kelly. But enough about last week — let’s get to the live shows!

8:08 p.m. – Team Kelly is kicking things off and up first is Girl Named Tom singing “Creep” by Radiohead. It’s a haunting song that always translates to an interesting performance so bravo for this song choice. It’s not the best version I’ve ever heard, but they’re doing a competent job and it’s fun to see a trio doing this. John compliments their harmonies and Kelly loved the drama in this performance.

8:13 p.m. – Next up is Katie Rae singing “Stormy Weather,” which is a standard performed by many artists including the great Etta James. It’s a solid performance, but there’s just something about Katie Rae that doesn’t do it for me. Ariana calls it one of her favorite performances from Katie so far. Kelly is “stoked” for Katie Rae and loves her storyteller vibe.

8:16 p.m. – We move right along to Gymani singing “Say Something” by A Great Big World & Christina Aguilera. Gymani gives this an interesting arrangement and makes it feel almost a little Broadway. Once she hits the chorus she lets the soul fly and nails the high notes with all of her grit and passion. All four coaches are on their feet for the first time tonight cheering on Gymani. Blake has no doubt Gymani will be moving on and Kelly is on the verge of tears.

8:24 p.m. – Jeremy Rosado is fourth from Team Kelly singing “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars. There aren’t a lot of male vocalists who can tackle Bruno so props to Jeremy for trying. He’s doing a solid job and hitting all the right notes, I’m just not convinced he’s going to emerge among the top three from this team. He gets a standing ovation from the coaches as well and John loves Jeremy’s heart, energy and spirit. Kelly says Jeremy is one of her favorite storytellers this season.

8:28 p.m. – Hailey Mia is the youngest contestant this season and the 14-year old is wrapping things up for Team Kelly singing “Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo. It’s hard to deny the talent of this youngster and I think her age will work in her favor when we hear the results tomorrow. Ariana says Hailey has never sounded better and she’s proud of her. Kelly reminds people that Hailey just turned 14 and every record label should be chasing after her.

8:38 p.m. – It’s time to hear from Team Legend, beginning with Shadale singing “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna. She stands out as one of the artists who has really emerged for me in the last couple of weeks. Tonight her vocal performance isn’t without blemishes, but she’s also packing more energy than we’ve seen before. The coaches are on their feet and Blake says Shadale is the first person tonight who clearly came here to “win the damn thing.” John appreciates her confidence and says she dominated the stage.

8:41 p.m. – It’s time for Joshua Vacanti and he’s singing “You and I” by Lady Gaga. He’s an awkward person to watch, but he isn’t unlike some pop stars who have emerged recently. I think America could respond to this dorky guy who sings like a total diva. Ariana says, “You better sing!” and says she will never get over John blocking her from Joshua. John loves Joshua’s theatricality and calls his voice “stunning.”

8:49 p.m. – Team Legend continues with Jershika Maple singing “Beggin'” by Maneskin. I love Jershika and I think she is one of the best vocalists in the competition, but this song choice is awful. Her fire is all there, but the acrobatics are just too much for this song. I think this was a massive mistake for Jershika. Regardless of my own thoughts, all the coaches are on their feet. Kelly calls letting Jershika go one of her worst decisions ever and John celebrates as he calls the diva “phenomenal.”

8:52 p.m. – Fourth up on Team Legend is Samuel Harness with “So Sick” by Ne-Yo. Samuel looks like a star and I like his grainy voice, but I don’t like this song choice. It’s just not the right fit. He isn’t a R&B singer! I hope this doesn’t ruin his trajectory. He should have definitely veered more into the pop/rock lane. John loves how Samuel puts his own personality on every song he sings.

8:56 p.m. – Team Legend will wrap things up with David Vogel singing “Slow Burn” by Kacey Musgraves. He’s the heartthrob of this season and likes to pull his long hair behind his ears while he sings, but he’s much less vocally interesting than some of the other contestants. Will viewers care? He is captivating to watch and exudes confidence on stage. Ariana, his former coach, says David gets better every time he steps on stage. John calls David a great musician and says he loves working with him.

9:06 p.m. – It’s time to see what Team Ariana brings for her first live show, beginning with Raquel Trinidad singing “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones. This is a laid back song for this normally energetic singer, but I like seeing a different side of her. Kelly enjoyed how Raquel sang differently than Norah yet remained true to the original. Ariana is blown away by this performance from Raquel and is proud of her growth as a vocal technician.

9:14 p.m. – Father/son duo Jim and Sasha Allen are up next with a performance of “Hey Jude” by the Beatles. These two are a heartwarming pair but this performance is not in key. Sasha is giving it his all on stage and Ariana looks like she’s having a blast, but I can’t get over how poor the vocals are. John thinks they are “compelling” to watch and Ariana says their performances are always among her favorites.

9:18 p.m. – We continue right away with Bella Denapoli singing “The Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani. It’s a milder version than the original and Bella is a little all over the place, vocally. In fact, this is pretty easily the worst performance of the night. Yikes! Thankfully it’s all over pretty quick. Blake applauds her for making the song her own. Ariana appreciates Bella’s clear sense of artistry.

9:25 p.m. – Next with “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston is Ryleigh Plank. I’m glad she went with this Whitney song which isn’t such a talent show staple. It’s a fun 90’s hit that shows a new side to Ryleigh while keeping her young and fresh. Vocally, I’m not completely sold and she really flubbed up the end. Ariana says she trusts Ryleigh “complicitly” but I’m not sure she always should.

9:30 p.m. – Team Ariana will close with Holly Forbes singing “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia. Holly sort of got overlooked in earlier rounds and this season, but I’m not sure if this vocal will make her stand out any better. Ariana calls it “stunning.” Team Ariana really struggled vocally tonight. I can’t even decide which two deserve to go home the most.

9:39 p.m. – Team Blake is going to wrap things up in these playoffs, beginning with Peedy Chavis singing “Proud Mary” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. This entire performance is way too much of an Elvis Presley imitation for my comfort zone. It makes it all seem like a joke. Especially since he’s not even that good of a dancer. I’m cringing, but Blake is applauding so I guess we’ll find out what the viewers think at tomorrow’s results show. Blake pleads for America to vote for Peedy without even complimenting his performance at all.

9:47 p.m. – Team Blake can only go up from here with Libianca singing “Woman” by Doja Cat. This has a great reggae vibe and I finally feel like I’m watching a legitimate artist again after about six performances. She does some rapping over the verse and banters with the background singers before launching into the chorus. This performance is unique and I give Libianca credit for this one. All four coaches are on their feet! Blake wants America to know how connected Libianca is to every song she sings on this show.

9:51 p.m. – Next with “I Wish It Would Rain” by The Temptations is Paris Winningham. He’s such a great singer and I love his look tonight. The coaches remain on their feet for the entirety of his performance. He knows exactly who he is and this performance gets some shoes flying from the coaching panel. Blake thanked “The Voice” gods for putting Paris on his team and John’s deafness for letting Paris go.

9:55 p.m. – Lana Scott will go next for Team Blake singing “Next Girl” by Carly Pearce. Lana is in a unique position this season as the only country singer in the Top 20. For that reason alone I think she will probably advance, but she sounds good tonight as well. Blake says Lana has a heavy load on her shoulders this season and he couldn’t be more proud of her performance.

9:59 p.m. – Closing out the night is Team Blake’s Wendy Moten singing “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston/Dolly Parton. She’s about the only singer I can imagine coming close to singing this song justice, but she doesn’t quite get there. It’s a little bombastic and lacking the head voice Whitney gave it, but the coaches are still going wild. Kelly says it will be insane if Wendy doesn’t make the finale. Blake says he’s been doing this show for 21 seasons and there is nobody he wants it more for than Wendy. Well, that’s a wrap for tonight! Will your favorites make it through? Find out on tomorrow’s live results episode.

