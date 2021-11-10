‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 15 recap: 8 artists eliminated in first live results show [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The first live results show of “The Voice” Season 21 aired on Tuesday night, with a whopping eight of the Top 20 artists being eliminated. Here’s how it worked. Two artists from each coach’s team made it through to the Top 13 based on America’s overnight votes, and then a third person advanced as their coach’s pick. Finally, a live instant save resulted in one last person getting the green light.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 15 to find out what happened Tuesday, November 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom, Gymani, Hailey Mia, Katie Rae, Jeremy Rosado

TEAM LEGEND: Samuel Harness, Jershika Maple, Shadale, Joshua Vacanti, David Vogel

TEAM ARIANA: Jim & Sasha Allen, Bella DeNapoli, Holly Forbes, Ryleigh Plank, Raquel Trinidad

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Libianca, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Paris Winningham

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 14th episode, all 20 artists sang their hearts out on the big stage. Team Kelly Clarkson kicked things off, followed by Team John Legend, then Team Ariana Grande (on her first live show appearance ever) and finally Team Blake Shelton. America voted overnight, and now we’re about to see a bloodbath as eight artists will go home within the hour. Let’s see how it all plays out.

