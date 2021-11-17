‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 17 recap: Which 2 artists were eliminated? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Dedication week on “The Voice” came to a close on November 16 as the Top 13 artists found out which two were eliminated and who advanced to next week’s Top 11. Among the finalists are a sibling trio (Girl Named Tom), a father-son duo (Jim & Sasha Allen), and 11 talented solo artists. This season’s four coaches are Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton. As always, Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. So how did the Top 13 results play out on Tuesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 17 to find out what happened Tuesday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 16th episode, the Top 13 gave it their all on the big stage in this order: Paris Winningham (“What’s Going On”), Jeremy Rosado (“Because You Loved Me”), Ryleigh Plank (“Rhiannon”), Girl Named Tom (“Dust in the Wind”), Shadale (“Life Is a Highway”), Hailey Mia (“I’ll Stand by You”), Wendy Moten (“Blue Bayou”), Jershika Maple (“God Only Knows”), Jim & Sasha Allen (“Your Song”), Lana Scott (“Humble and Kind”), Gymani (“Made a Way”), Joshua Vacanti (“You Will Be Found”) and Holly Forbes (“The Dance”). Which two artists are about to be eliminated? Let’s start the Top 13 results show!

8:05 p.m. – There is no time to waste as Carson instantly calls the Top 13 to the stage for tonight’s first results. The first three artists who are safe are Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly), Jershika Maple (Team Legend) and Holly Forbes (Team Ariana). 10 artists are still at risk of elimination.

8:11 p.m. – More results will happen soon, but first Team Legend is performing “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” with their EGOT-winning coach. Color coordinated in black-and-white outfits, this quartet belts out the Stevie Wonder classic with passion. Each team member has a chance to stand out vocally between group harmonies. Ariana looks shook by this powerhouse performance.

8:15 p.m. – Time for more results! The next two artists who are safe and advancing to the Top 11 are Wendy Moten (Team Blake) and Hailey Mia (Team Kelly).

8:24 p.m. – The eight remaining artists in limbo walk back to the stage before Carson saves three more. Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend), Jim & Sasha Allen (Team Ariana) and Paris Winningham (Team Blake) join the Top 11.

8:32 p.m. – Team Kelly takes the stage for a group performance of “U Move, I Move” by coach Legend himself! Apparently this is a surprise to John. It’s a somber, but beautifully harmonized performance from the seven singers on stage.

8:36 p.m. – The last two artists sailing into the Top 11 are Jeremy Rosado (Team Kelly) and Lana Scott (Team Blake). That means Shadale (Team Legend), Gymani (Team Kelly) and Ryleigh (Team Ariana) will compete for the instant save.

8:44 p.m. – Singing “Breathe” by Faith Hill for her last chance to remain in the competition is Shadale. It starts off a little rough so I’m not sure if she’s nervous or if she is having trouble hearing the music. She gets a better handle on the song once she hits the chorus, but it’s probably not the showing she wanted. John and Blake both give her a standing ovation.

8:47 p.m. – Now singing “Sweet Love” by Anita Baker to remain in the competition for Team Kelly is Gymani. This performance feels filled with confidence and she’s giving us plenty of grit and power. She has Kelly, John and Blake on their feet.

8:50 p.m. – Last up is Ryleigh hoping to remain on Team Ariana with a performance of her coach’s song, “Dangerous Woman.” She exudes plenty of confidence, but the vocals just aren’t consistent. She would probably be the last of these three I would save, but Ari is begging viewers to keep her.

8:59 p.m. – America has voted and it is time to find out which artist will complete the Top 11. The winner of the instant save is Gymani! That means Team Legend and Team Ariana each take hits tonight with the loss of Shadale and Ryleigh. That’s a wrap!

