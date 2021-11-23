‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 18 recap: Top 11 perform for America’s votes [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The Top 11 artists of “The Voice” hit the stage on Monday night to try to impress America one more time. Heading into the performance show, Team Kelly Clarkson was in the lead with four artists (Girl Named Tom, Gymani, Hailey Mia and Jeremy Rosado), followed by Team Blake Shelton with three (Wendy Moten, Lana Scott and Paris Winningham), and then both Team John Legend (Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti) and Team Ariana Grande (Jim & Sasha Allen and Holly Forbes) at two apiece. So which songs did the Top 11 perform for viewers’ votes?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 18 to find out what happened Monday, November 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 17th episode, the bottom three based on America’s votes were Shadale, Ryleigh and Gymani. Each artist competed in the live instant save, with Gymani earning a spot in the Top 11 thanks her performance of “Sweet Love.” Thus, Shadale and Ryleigh were both eliminated from the competition. How will tonight’s performance show play out? Let’s go!

8:02 p.m. – Kicking off “Fan Week” with the first performance of the night was Wendy Moten. The fans chose “Freeway of Love” by Aretha Franklin, a sign, Blake says, that they believe she can sing anything. It’s also Wendy’s birthday week so she was excited to receive an uptempo song so that she could bring the party to the stage. Ariana said that Wendy honors each of the songs she sings and that tonight they got to see her having more fun than usual. John called her a “flawless vocalist” with beautiful technique, stressing that what she can do may look easy but it’s stuff that most people can’t do vocally. Blake said that her comfort on stage is like she’s already an icon.

8:11 p.m. – Team Kelly was up next with Girl Named Tom taking on the fan choice modern country song “More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress. Kelly thought that having a country song on their plate was a push for the group and after rehearsals was excited about their performance of it. A huge fan of the song already, Blake told them it sounded like home for them to be doing country despite it being out of their comfort zone. Kelly said it’s enjoyable working with them because they’re such good musicians and they’re ready to go as soon as rehearsals begin.

8:22 p.m. – Next came Holly Forbes on Team Ariana with the big rock anthem, Heart’s “Alone.” Aria liked the song choice for her because it’s opposite energy from her typical “sweet demeanor” that would give her an opportunity to show a different side of herself. John called out Holly’s passion and commitment to every note she sings, calling it a gorgeous vocal. Blake said he knew when he saw what song she’d be singing that she would be great and Ari said it’s noteworthy that Holly can even still surprise and continue to get better despite already being on the best vocalists of the season.

8:34 p.m. – The first member of Team Legend to perform was Jershika Maple. John was happy to see the fans chose a classic R&B song, “How Can I Ease the Pain” by Lisa Fischer, that is right in Jershika’s wheelhouse. Kelly said that Jershika’s vocal runs are specific to her in an incredible way and that when she sings pain she brings the audience right along with her. Blake said it’s one of the best performances he’s seen in a long time and John said that it’s a joy to see someone so in their element that is a master of their craft. He added that she gave them a gift tonight.

8:46 p.m. – Lana Scott took the stage next with “I Hope” by Gabby Barrett. The song choice was to Lana’s liking because it’s a contemporary country song that is similar to the music she wants to make as an artist. Ari said watching Lana perform tonight was like being at her show and she’s never been more in her own lane than this. Blake called this Lana’s break out moment and said she may have just changed the landscape of the rest of the season, suggesting that she announced herself as a contender.

8:57 p.m. – The fans decided to give Joshua Vacanti a Queen song, convinced that he could nail the big vocal of “The Show Must Go On.” Joshua and John both said the rock opera vibe was right in his lane and that if he could just nail the transitions within the song that it’ll be a great performance. Kelly said that the show is made for vocalists like him and urged someone to develop a Broadway show starring him. Blake thought it was the perfect song choice for Joshua and thanked the fans for picking something with so much drama for him slay. John said the fans chose that because they know he could handle it and that he’s a superstar.

9:08 p.m. – The night continued with Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado taking on the big Christian song “Reckless Love” by Cory Asbury. Jeremy and Cory were excited that his fans know how spiritual he is and knew that this song would be perfect for him this week. John liked that he was so passionate and completely in his element this week. Kelly said that she and Jeremy talked about how he wants to go down the path of Christian music and so this was his chance to do what he loves and what he’ll do after the show.

