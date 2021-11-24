‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 19 recap: Who was eliminated on Top 11 results night? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Fan Week on “The Voice” came to a close on Tuesday night as the Top 11 became the Top 10. (That’s right, only one person was sent packing this week, the smallest number since the live shows began.) Coaches Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande performed live with their remaining group members, following last week’s performances by Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. So how did the Top 11 results show play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 19 to find out what happened Tuesday, November 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 18th episode, the Top 11 artists performed in this order: Wendy Moten (“Freeway of Love”), Girl Named Tom (“More Hearts Than Mine”), Holly Forbes (“Alone”), Jershika Maple (“How Can I Ease the Pain”), Lana Scott (“I Hope”), Joshua Vacanti (“The Show Must Go On”), Jeremy Rosado (“Reckless Love”), Gymani (“Diamonds”), Jim & Sasha Allen (“Have You Ever Seen The Rain”), Paris Winningham (“Use Me”) and Hailey Mia (“Elastic Heart”). Who will be going home tonight? Let’s go!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Voice’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.