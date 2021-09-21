‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 2 recap: Did Ariana Grande or John Legend use their blocks? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 21’s premiere week continued on September 21 with Ariana Grande, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson all continuing to build their teams during the blind auditions. Since Blake and Kelly used their blocks during Monday’s episode, that meant only Ariana and John still had the power in their pocket to block a rival coach from acquiring an artist for their teams. Did either of them use their blocks in Tuesday’s episode, or did they hold onto them for a bit longer?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 2 to find out what happened Tuesday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 21st season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom, Kinsey Rose

TEAM LEGEND: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the season premiere, the four all-star coaches kicked things off with a bang with performance mash-up of “Hold On, I’m Comin’” and “Respect.” Toward the end of the night, Kelly blocked Blake during country artist Kinsey Rose’s performance of “Cowboy Take Me Away.” Later, Blake blocked John (and then lied about it) as Wendy Moten blew the roof off the house with her “We Can Work It Out” cover. Two blocks down, two to go.

8:12 p.m. – Lana Scott is kicking things off tonight. The 28-year old country singer from Virginia could make Blake happy since he’s still waiting for a country vocalist on his team. Unfortunately for him, Kelly is Lana’s idol because she would prefer to be a country/pop crossover artist. Lana is singing “Hole in the Bottle” and her light, bubbly voice instantly gets Blake to press his button and Kelly follows soon after. It’s a two-chair turn for Lana. Blake exclaims, “That is country!” He proceeds to bash Kelly (as he always does) and then compliments Lana’s “whiny” voice. Kelly calls Blake a liar and tries to sway her over to her side with a turquoise jacket. They continue their banter for so long that John and Ariana get up and walk offstage for some popcorn. Okay, this deliberation is taking WAY too long. Wrap it up! This exhausting first audition finally ends with Lana choosing to join Team Blake.

8:28 p.m. – Next up is Samuel Harness, a 26-year old from Indiana who is one of five adopted siblings. His dad and uncles play in a bluegrass band and Samuel has loved growing up in a family with such diverse ethnicities. When Samuel was 18 he met his biological mother and it gave him an extra sense of understanding. Music became therapeutic for him because he has always struggled with his identity. Samuel is slowing down the rock song “Here Without You” and making it his own. I love the tone of his voice. John is the first to turn around, followed by Blake and Ariana. This kind of voice is what’s missing on the radio today. Ariana is impressed with the grip he has on his unique voice. Samuel assures her that he doesn’t sing country music and his influences are Bruno Mars, Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran. John argues he would make a cool addition to his team and Blake compares Samuel’s voice to a “frying egg.” Samuel has decided to join Team Legend!

8:36 p.m. – Carolina Alonso is a 23-year old Mexican immigrant who lives in Reno, Nevada. When her family first arrived in the United States she was embarrassed to live in her uncle’s garage, but now she is proud of where she came from. She sings with her family in a mariachi band sometimes, but she hopes “The Voice” will take her to the next level. She’s singing “El Triste” to show she is proud of her heritage and Kelly is the first coach to turn around. No other coach follows along so this is a freebie for Kelly.

