‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 22 recap: Which 2 artists were eliminated during Top 10 results? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The Top 10 on “The Voice” became the Top 8 on Tuesday night as two artists were sent packing. Coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson started out the night with three contestants each on their teams, while Ariana Grande and John Legend both had two singers apiece. So how did the Top 10 results show play out? Did America get it right or did the wrong two people go home?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 22 to find out what happened Tuesday, November 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 21st episode, the Top 10 performed in this order: Holly Forbes (“Last Dance”), Wendy Moten (“Jolene”), Jeremy Rosado (“Freedom Was a Highway”), Jershika Maple (“Ain’t It Fun”), Lana Scott (“The One That Got Away”), Joshua Vacanti (“If I Ain’t Got You”), Jim & Sasha Allen (“Stay”), Paris Winningham (“Amazed”), Hailey Mia (“Peter Pan”) and Girl Named Tom (“Viva la Vida”). Which two artists will be going home tonight? Let’s go!

8:02 p.m. – The first step in narrowing down to next week’s semi-finals was Carson announcing the first two artists advancing to the top 8: Team Blake’s Paris Winningham and Team Ariana’s Jim & Sasha Allen.

8:07 p.m. – Former coach Gwen Stefani stopped by to introduce her winner Carter Rubin as he debuted his new song “Horoscope.” He kept the performance scaled back with just him on stage, but it was really nice because it centered his pure, soft voice.

8:13 p.m. – After some behind-the-scenes footage of the coaches on set, Carson returned to the results to reveal that Girl Named Tom from Team Kelly was also put through by America.

8:21 p.m. – The next set of artists saved by America’s vote and making the semi-finals was: Team Blake’s Wendy Moten and Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti.

