‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 24 recap: Top 8 results send home 3 talented artists [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tuesday night was full of tears as three talented artists were sent home on “The Voice.” That’s right, the Top 8 was culled down to just the Top 5 as the semi-finals came to a close. Heading into the Top 8 results show, Blake Shelton still had all three team members intact, compared to two apiece for Team Kelly Clarkson and Team John Legend, and just one for Team Ariana Grande. So which three contestants were eliminated one week before the grand finale?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 24 to find out what happened Tuesday, December 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 23rd episode, the Top 8 performed for America’s votes in this order: Jim & Sasha Allen (“Mrs. Robinson”), Jershika Maple (“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”), Lana Scott (“Something in the Water”), Hailey Mia (“Someone You Loved”), Girl Named Tom (“River”), Wendy Moten (“You’re All I Need to Get By”), Paris Winningham (“Close the Door”) and Joshua Vacanti (“Ashes”). Who will be going home tonight? Let’s go!

8:08 p.m. – This results episode begins with a live performance from CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Carly Pearce, singing her hit single “29.” Next, Carson calls the Top 8 to the stage to announce the first finalist. The first artist to receive enough votes to make the finale is Team Blake’s Wendy Moten.

8:18 p.m. – Before the next results, John puts everyone in the holiday spirit by serenading the audience with “You Deserve it All.” Then Carson announces two more artists saved by America’s vote: Girl Named Tom from Team Kelly and Paris Winningham from Team Blake. Girl Named Tom becomes the first trio to ever advance to a finale on “The Voice.”

8:28 p.m. – Now Blake is singing his latest single “Come Back as a Country Boy” before Carson announces the fourth finalist. The last artist to earn their spot in next week’s finale by America’s vote is Hailey Mia from Team Kelly. The remaining four artists will now sing for the last instant save of the season and the fifth spot in the finale.

8:37 p.m. – First up singing “Things a Man Oughta Know” is Lana Scott from Team Blake. Kelly loves Lana’s country sound and says country music needs voices like hers. Blake says this performance encompassed everything Lana is so good at including her storytelling and personality.

8:40 p.m. – Now singing “My Heart Will Go On” is Joshua Vacanti from Team Legend. Kelly says he has a promising career regardless of what happens tonight. John says Joshua has a “God-given gift” and he needs to be in the finale.

8:47 p.m. – Now singing “Rich Girl” for their last chance to stay in the competition is Jim & Sasha Allen from Team Ariana. Kelly says there is nothing that can beat Jim performing with his son on this stage and their partnership “works so well.” Ariana is proud of them and says they are “amazing and irreplaceable”

8:51 p.m. – The last performance is Jershika Maple from Team Legend singing “Break Every Chain.” All four coaches are on their feet for this one and John says Jershika has “done it again” with the power of her voice. He hates that she is in this position and says Jershika is one of the best vocalists he’s ever worked with in this competition.

8:59 p.m. – The winner of the instant save and the fifth finalist in next week’s finale is Jershika Maple from Team Legend. That means Lana Scott, Jim & Sasha Allen and Joshua Vacanti have been eliminated.

