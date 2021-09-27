‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 3 recap: Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton trail in blind auditions [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After the first two episodes of “The Voice” Season 21 blind auditions, Ariana Grande and John Legend took an early lead when it came to filling up their teams. They both had five artists heading into Monday’s third episode, compared to Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton who trailed with only four artists each. By the end of the blinds, all four coaches will have 12 contestants on their teams, creating a Top 48 that will compete head-to-head in the battles. Did Kelly and Blake even the playing field on the night of September 27? And did Ariana finally use her block?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 3 to find out what happened Monday, September 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 21st season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom, Kinsey Rose, Carolina Alonso, Gymani

TEAM LEGEND: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol, Chavon Rodgers, Jim & Sasha Allen

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Hailey Green

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the second episode, nine more artists made it onto the show thanks to their blind audition performances. Lana Scott and Hailey Green joined Team Blake, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti and Paris Winningham joined Team Legend, Carolina Alonso and Gymani joined Team Kelly, and Chavon Rodgers and Jim & Sasha Allen joined Team Ariana. Of these, only Gymani was a four-chair turn artist. How will tonight’s blinds play out?

8:10 p.m. – Tonight’s first contestant is Raquel Trinidad, a 23-year old from Miami who considers herself a free spirit. She is a glass artist but she’s been singing her whole life alongside her father who plays bongos. When she was a child she had the opportunity to do voiceover work on “Dora the Explorer” and she’s been hooked ever since. Tonight Raquel is singing “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder. John is the first artist to turn around for the restrained, yet versatile vocalist. Ariana follows suit before Kelly joins in for a three-chair turn. After giving it some thought, Raquel decides to join Team Ariana, which surprises nobody.

8:18 p.m. – Next up is The Joy Reunion, a trio of singers and guitar players who have all been jaded in the music business. Their love of music has been rejuvenated since they got together over a decade ago. They consider their genre “California country,” which skews a little more pop. They’ve all been opening acts for big artists, but they’re ready to take center stage. Tonight the Joy Reunion is singing “Boondocks” by Little Big Town. Their professionalism is obvious and Blake is quick to turn his chair followed by John. Kelly and Ariana both sit this one out. Blake promises to take Joy Reunion to the finale and they take him up on that offer. Team Blake has its first artist of the night!

8:28 p.m. – Jasmine Mills is a 28-year old who hopes to inspire other moms out there still chasing their own dreams. She’s singing “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” Jasmine has an interesting tone and solid power, but her pitch is all over the place. Unfortunately nobody turns around for Jasmine.

8:40 p.m. – Hoping for better luck is Hailey Mia, a 13-year old singing “You Broke Me First.” She sounds young and modern, but I’m not blown away by her vocals. She has one of those fabricated accents the kids are doing these days. Kelly turns her chair at the last minute, quickly followed by Ariana. Either one of these coaches would be a good choice for Hailey, who could use a vocal coach to help polish her raw voice. Hailey chooses to join Team Ariana and Kelly is still looking for her first artist of the night.

8:53 p.m. – Jeremy Rosado is a 29-year old from Tampa who is raising his niece, Jocelyn, as his own daughter. Jeremy’s music career was put on the backburner when he became Jocelyn’s legal guardian when he was just 22. Now that his niece is successfully enrolled in college, Jeremy is chasing his own dream singing “Here Comes Goodbye.” He’s putting his own soulful spin on this country song by the Rascal Flatts. I think he sounds great, but the coaches seem very resistant to turn around. Finally Kelly hits her button and Blake follows her. They fight it out for a while, but Ariana endorses Kelly and Jeremy decides to join Kelly’s roster!

9:05 p.m. – Next up is Carson Peters, aka “Fiddle Boy,” from Tennessee. He’s only 17 years old but he’s already played the Grand Ole Opry. He has grown up being known for his fiddling, but now he’s excited to let the world hear his voice. Carson is singing “Tulsa Time” and looks excited when John is the first coach to turn around. Blake follows suit followed by Ariana and Kelly. We’ve got a four-chair turn! John, Kelly and Blake all put up a solid fight, but Carson chooses Blake as his coach.

