‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 4 recap: Which coach did Holly Forbes choose? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the fourth blind audition episode of “The Voice” Season 21, John Legend and Ariana Grande led with seven artists each on their teams. To compare, Blake Shelton (aka Ariana’s “grandpa”) had six artists and Kelly Clarkson only had five artists. (Don’t worry though, by the end of the blinds each team will be even with 12 artists apiece.) There also weren’t any blocks left in play, as Ariana used hers the previous night to stop John from acquiring Holly Forbes on his team. That episode ended with a cliffhanger, with Holly about to choose her coach.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 4 to find out what happened Tuesday, September 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 21st season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom, Kinsey Rose, Carolina Alonso, Gymani, Jeremy Rosado

TEAM LEGEND: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Keilah Grace, Samara Brown

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol, Chavon Rodgers, Jim & Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, Hailey Mia

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Hailey Green, The Joy Reunion, Carson Peters

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the third episode, seven additional artists made it onto the show because of their blind audition performances. The Joy Reunion and Carson Peters joined Team Blake, Keilah Grace and Samara Brown joined Team Legend, Jeremy Rosado joined Team Kelly, and Raquel Trinidad and Hailey Mia joined Team Ariana. Which blind auditioners will stand out tonight? And which team will Holly choose? Let’s go!

