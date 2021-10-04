‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 5 recap: Blake Shelton suggests Ariana Grande is ‘worst coach’ during blinds [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

In the fifth blind audition episode of “The Voice” Season 21, the rivalry between “grandpa” Blake Shelton and “granddaughter” Ariana Grande heated up even more. Remember, the country judge had been pretending to be nice to the pop superstar in order to impress her massive social media following, but he shockingly turned on during Monday’s episode when he suggested she may be the “worst coach” ever. Uh-oh. Who came out on top in the Blake vs. Ariana feud, and how did fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson react?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 5 to find out what happened Monday, October 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 21st season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom (four-chair turn), Kinsey Rose, Carolina Alonso, Gymani (four-chair turn), Jeremy Rosado, Holly Forbes (four-chair turn), The Cunningham Sisters

TEAM LEGEND: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Keilah Grace, Samara Brown, Janora Brown

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol, Chavon Rodgers, Jim & Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, Hailey Mia, David Vogel, Bella DeNapoli

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten (four-chair turn), Lana Scott, Hailey Green, The Joy Reunion, Carson Peters (four-chair turn), Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes, Clint Sherman

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the fourth episode, seven additional artists made it onto the show thanks to their impressive blind auditions. Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes and Clint Sherman joined Team Blake, Janora Brown joined Team Legend, The Cunningham Sisters joined Team Kelly, and Bella DeNapoli and David Vogel joined Team Ariana. With the four teams starting to fill up, the coaches are about to become more selective in their choices. Let’s go!

