‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 6 recap: Blind auditions conclude with final 5 artists [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” blind auditions for this 21st season concluded on Tuesday night with the coaches finalizing their 12-person teams. Heading into the one-hour episode, Kelly Clarkson still needed two singers to complete her team while Blake Shelton, John Legend and Ariana Grande each needed one person. Did any of tonight’s final five artists knock your socks off? And which team do you think is finishing the blinds as the strongest of the bunch?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 6 to find out what happened Tuesday, October 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom (four-chair turn), Kinsey Rose, Carolina Alonso, Gymani (four-chair turn), Jeremy Rosado, Holly Forbes (four-chair turn), The Cunningham Sisters, Jershika Maple, Xavier Cornell, Wyatt Michael

TEAM LEGEND: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Keilah Grace, Samara Brown, Janora Brown, KJ Jennings, Sabrina Dias, Brittany Bree (four-chair turn)

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol, Chavon Rodgers, Jim & Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, Hailey Mia, David Vogel, Bella DeNapoli, Ryleigh Plank, Sophia Bromberg

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten (four-chair turn), Lana Scott, Hailey Green, The Joy Reunion, Carson Peters (four-chair turn), Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes, Clint Sherman, Manny Keith, Libianca

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the fifth episode, 10 additional artists earned chair turns during their blind auditions. Manny Keith and Libianca joined Team Blake, KJ Jennings, Sabrina Dias and Brittany Bree joined Team Legend, Jershika Maple, Xavier Cornell and Wyatt Michael joined Team Kelly, and Ryleigh Plank and Sophia Bromberg joined Team Ariana. The blind auditions are about to wrap up, so let’s get started!

