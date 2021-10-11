‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 7 recap: Battles begin with 4 superstar advisors [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” entered the next stage of the competition, the battles, during Monday’s all-new episode. Per tradition, each coach brought along a superstar advisor to help mentor their aspiring artists. They were: Jason Aldean for Team Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello for Team John Legend, Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana Grande and Dierks Bentley for Team Blake Shelton. In this round, the coaches choose the pairings and the songs, and they also name the winner of each battle. The losing artist can then be “stolen” by a rival coach or “saved” by their own coach. So how did the first set of battles play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 7 to find out what happened Monday, October 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom (four-chair turn), Kinsey Rose, Carolina Alonso, Gymani (four-chair turn), Jeremy Rosado, Holly Forbes (four-chair turn), The Cunningham Sisters, Jershika Maple, Xavier Cornell, Wyatt Michael, Aaron Hines (four-chair turn), Parker McKay

TEAM LEGEND: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Keilah Grace, Samara Brown, Janora Brown, KJ Jennings, Sabrina Dias, Brittany Bree (four-chair turn), Shadale

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol, Chavon Rodgers, Jim & Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, Hailey Mia, David Vogel, Bella DeNapoli, Ryleigh Plank, Sophia Bromberg, KCK3

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten (four-chair turn), Lana Scott, Hailey Green, The Joy Reunion, Carson Peters (four-chair turn), Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes, Clint Sherman, Manny Keith, Libianca, Tommy Edwards

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the sixth episode, the last five artists of Season 21 officially made it onto the show because of their amazing blind auditions. Aaron Hines and Parker McKay joined Team Kelly, Shadale joined Team Legend, KCK3 joined Team Ariana, and Tommy Edwards joined Team Blake. With the blinds all wrapped up, it’s time for the battles to begin. Let’s go!

