‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 8 recap: Did Jershika Maple join Team Legend or Team Ariana? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Night 2 of “The Voice” battles aired on Tuesday night with the four coaches getting some much-needed help from superstar advisors Camila Cabello (Team John Legend), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana Grande), Dierks Bentley (Team Blake Shelton) and Jason Aldean (Team Kelly Clarkson). The episode began with Jershika Maple choosing her new team, as both John and Ariana had pushed their “steal” buttons after Kelly let her go on Monday night. So which team did Jershika join? And which other artists faced off in the battles?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 8 to find out what happened Tuesday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom (four-chair turn), Kinsey Rose, Carolina Alonso, Gymani (four-chair turn), Jeremy Rosado, Holly Forbes (four-chair turn), The Cunningham Sisters, Jershika Maple, Xavier Cornell, Wyatt Michael, Aaron Hines (four-chair turn), Parker McKay

TEAM LEGEND: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Keilah Grace, Samara Brown, Janora Brown, Sabrina Dias, Brittany Bree (four-chair turn), Shadale

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol, Jim & Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, Hailey Mia, David Vogel, Bella DeNapoli, Ryleigh Plank, Sophia Bromberg, KCK3

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten (four-chair turn), Lana Scott, Hailey Green, Carson Peters (four-chair turn), Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes, Clint Sherman, Manny Keith, Libianca, Tommy Edwards

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the seventh episode, the following three artists said goodbye after losing their battle: KJ Jennings for Team Legend, The Joy Reunion for Team Blake and Chavon Rodgers for Team Ariana. Meanwhile, two “saves” were used as Ariana pushed hers for Bella DeNapoli and Kelly pressed hers for Kinsey Rose. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with both John and Ariana using their “steals” to try to get Jershika Maple on their teams. Let’s find out her big decision!

8:01 p.m. – This episode begins with Jershika choosing to join Team Legend. Ariana is devastated and John warns Kelly that she made a huge mistake letting Jershika go.

8:15 p.m. – Things quickly move on to Team Blake with Lana vs. Hailey. They’ll be singing “Girl” by Maren Morris and Blake chose this because Maren is about as pop as a country singer gets. Since Hailey is a pop singer and Lana is pure country, this is a nice compromise. Blake loves that Hailey’s voice is so wild but in tune at the same time. He also appreciates Lana’s presence that puts everyone at ease. The performance is pretty evenly matched, but the coaches are noticeably moved by Hailey’s power and grit. John was grabbed by the 15-year old’s power but couldn’t choose between the two because of Lana’s “songbird” quality. These are two very different vocalists, but Blake decides the winner of this battle is Hailey. As Lana walks away Blake slams down his save button so she will continue on as well!

8:20 p.m. – Not all of the battles are shown in full and we see a clip of Libianca defeating Tommy on Team Blake after a performance of “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd. Blake says Libianca has a unique voice and he can’t wait to see which song she chooses for the knockouts. Next we see a clip of Carolina vs. Xavier on Team Kelly singing “Telepatia” by Kali Uchis. Xavier gets the win on that one and sends Carolina home.

8:40 p.m. – The next battle is Katherine vs. Vaughn on Team Ariana singing “Dilemma” by Nelly & Kelly Rowland. Ariana screams when she hears Vaughn rapping Nelly’s part for the first time. She assumed they would each be singing and this rap brings it to another level. Kristin says Katherine sings so technically beautiful it makes her weep. Throughout rehearsals Ariana tells them they’re being too “polite” with it and there is more work to do with this matchup. Finally, they take the stage for the performance. Katherine is a very technical performer and she almost sounds like a Broadway singer. Vaughn has a natural swagger and I prefer him in the early stages of the song, but Katherine sort of owns the latter half. Overall, this pair was just okay for me. John and Blake preferred Katherine and Kelly would choose Vaughn. But it’s Ari’s choice! And she chooses Katherine. Vaughn has been eliminated.

8:59 p.m. – The last battle of the night is Brittany vs. Samara on Team Legend. These are two divas and John has them singing “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” which was a hit for Aretha Franklin and again for En Vogue. John tells Samara that she deviates from the melody too much so she should reign it in a little bit. Camila suggests the two have an intentional riff battle in the middle of the song. During the performance the coaches all stand up with excitement as these two belt it out. This was a powerhouse performance and whoever loses this battle is sure to be stolen. Kelly says she doesn’t care what John does because she just wants to steal the other one. John must make a choice and he decides the winner of this battle is Brittany. Kelly and Ariana both immediately hit their steal buttons and John counters with his save. Will Samara stay with John or switch teams? She chooses to stay on Team Legend. Kelly and Ariana will hold onto their steals for next week.

While you can’t make “The Voice” predictions until the live shows begin, be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With the Stars” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.