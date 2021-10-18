‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 9 recap: Battles continue on Monday, October 18 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Night 3 of “The Voice” battles aired on Monday night with the four superstar advisors returning to help out their coaches: Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello for Team John Legend, Dierks Bentley for Team Blake Shelton and Jason Aldean for Team Kelly Clarkson. Heading into this episode, all four saves had been used up already, but only John had successfully utilized his steal. That meant Ariana, Blake and Kelly still had the power to steal an artist for their team. So how did everything play out during this two-hour episode?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 9 to find out what happened Monday, October 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom (four-chair turn), Kinsey Rose, Gymani (four-chair turn), Jeremy Rosado, Holly Forbes (four-chair turn), The Cunningham Sisters, Jershika Maple, Xavier Cornell, Wyatt Michael, Aaron Hines (four-chair turn), Parker McKay

TEAM LEGEND: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Keilah Grace, Samara Brown, Janora Brown, Sabrina Dias, Brittany Bree (four-chair turn), Shadale

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Jim & Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, Hailey Mia, David Vogel, Bella DeNapoli, Ryleigh Plank, Sophia Bromberg, KCK3

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten (four-chair turn), Lana Scott, Hailey Green, Carson Peters (four-chair turn), Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes, Clint Sherman, Manny Keith, Libianca

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the eighth episode, three artists returned home after losing their battles and failing to snag a steal/save: Tommy Edwards of Team Blake, Carolina Alonso of Team Kelly and Vaughn Mugol of Team Ariana. Vaughn’s elimination caught viewers off guard, with 50% saying they were “crushed” he was ousted so early. Who will be eliminated tonight?

8:02 p.m. – John paired his two “big voices” Joshua Vacanti and Keilah Grace together on “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo because of its dramatic and theatrical nature that he felt they’d both do well on. Camila thought that Joshua gave Freddie Mercury vibes and John warned them about getting too lost in it that it gets messy. Camila also advised them to do workouts, like on the treadmill, while singing in order to get their stamina up for such an energetic song. In the performance, both artists were as physical as promised, but it may have resulted in more screaming than was necessary. Kelly called it a fun and unexpected pairing and Blake agreed with her that Joshua was the more surprising. Ariana differed by saying that Keilah’s range and control made her more compelling. John told Joshua that he liked the “sauce” he added to some of the notes and Keilah that she “did exactly” what she was supposed to do. In the end, John picked Joshua as the winner because he has more “character and individuality” that will help him stick out in the competition.

8:19 p.m. – Team Blake was next with the duet between Carson Peters and Clint Sherman, both huge fans of Dierks. In rehearsals of Vince Gill’s “Don’t Let Our Love Stop Slippin’ Away,” Dierks told Carson he needs to work on connecting in an “authentic way” and Blake said that with Clint it was like there’s two different singers in his voice. Ultimately, Blake wanted to see which of the two would make the song their own rather than doing a Vince Gill impression.

