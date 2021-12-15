‘The Voice’ season 21 finale recap (night 2): Did Girl Named Tom, Wendy, Hailey, Jershika or Paris win? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

What started out as the season of Ariana Grande ended on Tuesday night with either Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton or John Legend winning another career title. “The Voice” finale featured lots of A-list music superstars interspersed with the actual results of the Final 5 artists: Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia of Team Kelly, Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham of Team Blake and Jershika Maple of Team Legend. So who earned the confetti shower as the winner of Season 21?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of the Season 21 finale (Night 2) to find out what happened Tuesday, December 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists and coaches on NBC’s long-running reality TV show. What do you think of this latest addition to “The Voice” winners list?

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In last night’s episode, host Carson Daly announced that the Top 5 would each sing twice on the big stage — one uptempo song and one ballad. Their song choices were: “deja vu” and “idontwannabeyouanymore” for Hailey, “Ain’t Nobody” and “Me and Mrs. Jones” for Paris, “The Chain” and “Baby Now That I’ve Found You” for Girl Named Tom, “Rolling In the Deep” and “I’m Goin’ Down” for Jershika and “How Will I Know” and “Over the Rainbow” for Wendy. But enough about last night, let’s get to the final results show of the year!

