‘The Voice’ Season 21: Now YOU can predict who’ll win and who’ll be eliminated

The all-important live shows for “The Voice” Season 21 are just a week away, airing next Monday and Tuesday on NBC. That’s when the power shifts from the coaches (Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande) to the viewers at home. Of the remaining 20 artists, who do YOU think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list? And who will advance/be eliminated in the first live shows airing November 8 (performances) and November 9 (results)? Hurry and make your predictions in Gold Derby’s predictions center. It’s fun and easy — start right now!

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Voice” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for?

In addition to predicting who will win “The Voice 21,” you’ll also be tasked with forecasting whether each of the Top 20 will advance to the next round or whether they’ll be eliminated. They are: Peedy Chavis, Libianca, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott and Paris Winningham of Team Blake, Girl Named Tom, Gymani, Hailey Mia, Katie Rae and Jeremy Rosado of Team Kelly, Samuel Harness, Jershika Maple, Shadale, Joshua Vacanti and David Vogel of Team Legend, and Jim & Sasha Allen, Bella DeNapoli, Holly Forbes, Ryleigh Plank and Raquel Trinidad of Team Ariana.

Four other artists — Hailey Green, Aaron Hines, Samara Brown and Vaughn Mugol — are waiting to hear who won the fan-voted #VoiceComeback, which took place on November 1. That contestant will then immediately join the others to create a Top 21.

Last year, Gold Derby reader Ryanpj12 topped 250 others on the overall Season 20 leaderboard to win our “The Voice” contest. This user predicted all 32 questions throughout the season with leading 86.71% accuracy and a 16,005 point score. The other Top 5 users were benutty (84.75%), Bob Buckleberry (81.48%), Phoenix (81.05%) and Denton Davidson (80.83%)

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.