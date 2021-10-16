‘The Voice’ sneak peek battle: Wendy Moten and Manny Keith rock out to Sting for Team Blake [WATCH]

Two powerhouse singers from Blake Shelton‘s “The Voice’s” Season 21 team, Wendy Moten and Manny Keith, will take the stage during next week’s battles. The duo will rock out on the big stage to Sting‘s “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” after some mentoring sessions with coach Blake and advisor Dierks Bentley. But which artist will Blake name as the winner of this round? Watch NBC’s sneak peek battle video above.

“I want the audience to know that when Wendy came to this show, she couldn’t sing,” Blake joked as the audience laughed out loud. “Two rehearsals with me and this is what happens.” The country coach then took a bow as people shouted “Blake!” from the crowd.

All kidding aside, Blake directed his attention to Manny, who knew what he was up against when he was paired with Wendy: “You stood toe to toe with Wendy up there and man, you sang the hell out of it. And you had challenges, you had problems in rehearsals, and you figured out a way to get through it and get better. So thank you for all the hard work, dude.”

Addressing Wendy, Blake said, “I gotta agree with everybody else. I don’t know why you chose me as your coach, but thank you to ‘The Voice’ gods for shining down on me in that moment.” Before he can name the winner of the battle, the clip cuts you. You’ll have to tune into “The Voice” on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC to see how the Week 2 Battles play out.

Last time during the Week 1 Battles, six artists ended up leaving the competition when they lost their match-ups: KJ Jennings of Team John Legend, The Joy Reunion and Tommy Edwards of Team Blake, Chavon Rodgers and Vaughn Mugol of Team Ariana Grande, and Carolina Alonso of Team Kelly Clarkson. The other battles resulted in the losing artists being “saved” or “stolen,” so they’ll next be seen in the knockouts along with the battle winners.

