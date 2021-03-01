‘The Voice’ sneak peek: Nick Jonas makes grand entrance on motorcycle — ‘Go big or go home, right?’ [WATCH]

He’s baaack! Nick Jonas returns to “The Voice” during Monday’s Season 20 premiere, and he makes his grand entrance in style by riding in on a black-and-red motorcycle. This youngest member of the Jonas Brothers trio first joined the coaching panel in Season 18, but he was replaced by Gwen Stefani in Season 19, who ended up winning the whole thing. In NBC’s new “The Voice” sneak peek video, Nick speeds onto the Universal lot with The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” playing in the background (watch above).

Fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend greet Nick at the stage door and comment on his exciting entrance. “It’s the 10th anniversary. Go big or go home, right?” Nick asks them after removing his motorcycle helmet. Their attention then turns to the absence of Blake Shelton, the only coach who’s been there for all 20 seasons. After learning that Blake has something planned for the 10th anniversary, Nick suggests they go “check it out.”

We then cut to Blake, who’s sitting at a table toasting to this landmark season of NBC’s hit reality TV show. “We couldn’t have made it this far without your humor,” he says to someone off-camera. “And you, no way we could have gotten here without your heart. And your ability to find incredible talent is second to none. To 10 years everybody. Cheers.”

Of course, when the camera eventually pulls back, the country superstar is toasting to images of himself. Kelly, John and Nick call him out for not including them in the celebratory dinner, and Blake tries to distract them by shouting, “Hey, Nick’s back!” Rolling his eyes, Nick proclaims that Blake is “losing it” and instructs the other coaches to leave him alone with his own portraits.

In Season 18, Nick’s artist Thunderstorm Artis made it all the way to third place. Can the coach do better this time around? The search for the next “Voice” winner begins Monday, March 1 on NBC. Just like last season, there will be no live audience since the Covid-19 pandemic is still a threat in most of the country. Besides the coaching panel, Carson Daly is also back as the host of Season 20.