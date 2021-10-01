‘The Voice’ sneak peek video: Brittany Bree’s blind audition of The Weeknd cover earns rare 4-chair turn [WATCH]

Brittany Bree will soon be a name that all four “The Voice” coaches will be calling out. During the upcoming October 4 episode of NBC’s reality TV show, Brittany takes on The Weeknd‘s “Call Out My Name” for her blind audition and earns a rare four-chair turn from John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. After the superstar judges squabble amongst each other over who’d be the better coach, Brittany is given the impossible decision to pick which team she wants to join. Watch “The Voice” sneak peek video above.

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Ariana is the first to try to woo the Dallas, Texas resident onto her team, telling her she’s “unbelievable.” She continues, “I love your voice. I really enjoy your tone. I loved your runs, the fullness of it, the soul, the texture. I think intention is really important, and I think every choice you made added so much emotional value. And I think that’s really important in a performer. I would love to be your coach. I would love to hold your hand through this.” Ariana then says in a sing-song voice, “I would love for you to pick me!”

John chimes in, “Sometimes we hear that voice that just grabs us and the energy just explodes from the stage.” When Brittany reveals she’s never performed outside of her church, he replies, “I think you can go so far and I would love for you to do it on Team Legend.”

SEE All 15 ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best

Kelly recognizes her “storyteller” abilities and says she was sold when Brittany hit the chorus of the song. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,'” Kelly reveals. “I would love to be your partner in this competition. I know how to navigate a competition. You know, I’ve won this show before and I think that if your voice isn’t in the finale, something’s wrong.”

Finally, Blake explains how he’s “worried” about Brittany because she could “really screw up” by picking the wrong coach. “You need something more stable than what’s going on down here,” Blake jokes. According to him, Kelly abandoned her home state of Texas, John left his church and Ariana could be the “worst coach” ever, so that is why Blake is the best option.

The video clip cuts off before we find out which team Brittany joins, but you can find out by watching the fifth episode of “The Voice” Season 21 on Monday night on NBC. Brittany is now the fifth artist to receive a four-chair turn during this 21st season, following Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly), Wendy Moten (Team Blake), Gymani (Team Kelly), Carson Peters (Team Blake) and Holly Forbes (Team Kelly).