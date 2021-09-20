‘The Voice’ sneak peek video: Vaughn Mugol’s blind audition ignites 3-way fight among coaches [WATCH]

It’s. On. Registered nurse Vaughn Mugol from Belmont, Texas ignites a three-way fight among “The Voice” coaches when he takes on Ed Sheeran‘s “The A Team” for his blind audition (watch above). John Legend and Kelly Clarkson both push their buttons at the 20-second mark (and later argue about who did it first), while newbie coach Ariana Grande follows soon after. Blake Shelton, hand on his chin, listens intently but never ends up turning his chair around. Above, watch “The Voice” sneak peek video ahead of Monday’s Season 21 premiere on NBC.

“I love the little break in your voice [and] I love the fuller parts of your voice,” Ariana informs Vaughn after he finishes his audition. When she asks him if he got a little bit “tired” vocally, he readily admits that he was nervous. “Well, you really held it together,” she adds. “There was really only one tiny spot where I could hear it. I would love to work with you on perfecting those moments.” They bond over their shared music styles of R&B, soul and pop, with Ariana saying they “could be a good team here.”

The other coaches then start fighting over Vaughn, with John telling him they have “a lot in common,” both musically and with their wardrobe choices. John jokingly accuses the nurse of “lying” when he claims he’s never performed on a big stage before. Kelly mentions his “precision” and “technique” and connects with him over the fact that he’s an “emotional singer.” “That’s all I am is emotion,” she proclaims.

Blake doesn’t explain why he neglected to push his “I Want You” button, but he does suggest that Vaughn should hear out Ariana’s final pitch. “I know that I’m new here and you guys don’t me as a coach yet, but I want to guide you in this competition,” she pleads. “I want to help you sing the right songs. I want to answer any questions that you have regarding my experiences and help you get to where you want to go as an artist … I want to help you win this thing and then have a career.”

Vaughn considers his three choices and then decides to go on a “leap of faith.” But before he announces which team he’d like to join, the clip cuts off. Find out whether Vaughn joins Team Ariana, Team Legend or Team Kelly by watching “The Voice” Season 21 premiere on Monday, September 20.

Last season, 19-year-old Cam Anthony of Team Blake ended up taking home the “Voice” trophy, giving his coach his eighth career victory. Kenzie Wheeler of Team Kelly was the runner-up, followed by Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake in third, Rachel Mac of Team Nick Jonas in fourth and Victor Solomon of Team Legend in fifth. Can Ariana cross the finish line on her very first season? Stay tuned.