‘The Voice’ spoilers: Final knockout pairings revealed for Season 20

The all-important live shows of “The Voice” Season 20 are almost here, but first we have to finish off the knockout rounds. The Monday, April 26 episode will feature the final knockouts of the spring with mega mentor Snoop Dogg, and NBC has already revealed the line-up that fans will see on the two-hour episode. Who’s facing off against whom? Scroll down for your “The Voice” spoilers of these key final knockout pairings, or watch the video above.

The knockouts are the important round yet, as it’s when the contestants get to pick their own songs and show who they want to be as an artist. Their coaches (Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson) pair them up and both singers perform on the big stage. After the performances, the judge saves one person and sends the other one home … unless a rival coach decides to use their final “steal” to acquire them for their own team. Everyone who survives the knockouts will advance to the live shows, which is when America finally gets to weigh in with their votes.

SEE ‘The Voice’: Past Winners (Seasons 1 – 19)

Here’s a look ahead at the final battles:

Zae Romeo vs. Rachel Mac (Team Nick Jonas)

Zae’s song choice: “Electric Love” by Borns

Rachel’s song choice: “Foolish Games” by Jewel

Avery Roberson vs. Kenzie Wheeler (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Avery’s song choice: “Tomorrow” by Chris Young

Kenzie’s song choice: “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs

Rio Doyle vs. Zania Alake (Team John Legend)

Rio’s song choice: “Issues” by Julia Michaels

Zania’s song choice: “If I Were Your Woman” by Gladys Knight & the Pips

Connor Christian vs. Cam Anthony (Team Blake Shelton)

Connor’s song choice: “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer

Cam’s song choice: “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone

Raine Stern vs. Jose Figueroa Jr. (Team Nick Jonas)

Raine’s song choice: “No Such Thing” by John Mayer

Jose’s song choice: “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs

Ghianna Zoe vs. Anna Grace Felten (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Ghianna’s song choice: “Glitter in the Air” by Pink

Anna’s song choice: “If I Die Young” by The Band Perry

Devan Blake Jones vs. Savanna Woods vs. Emma Caroline vs. Carolina Rial (Four-Way Knockout)

Devan’s song choice: “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

Savanna’s song choice: “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden

Emma’s song choice: “Neon Moon” by Brooks & Dunn

Carolina’s song choice: “Anyone” by Demi Lovato

SEE 68% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Ethan Lively was most robbed of a spot in live shows [POLL RESULTS]

The four-way knockout will be voted on by America, with the winner being revealed next week. They will immediately enter the live shows as the final member of their coach’s team. These four artists were previously saved by their coaches in the battle rounds.

In last week’s 10th episode, four artists said goodbye during the first knockout round: Ethan Lively of Team Blake, Ciana Pelekai of Team Legend, Keegan Ferrell of Team Nick and Gean Garcia of Team Legend. Who will be going home this week?