‘The Voice’ spoilers: Final 13 battle pairings revealed for Season 21 [WATCH]

Last week, “The Voice” viewers watched 11 of 24 battles play out on the big stage. That means there are still 13 battles left to go for Season 21, and NBC has just released details on who’s competing against whom during this week’s episodes, airing Monday, October 18 and Tuesday, October 19. As always, each coach pairs up their contestants and chooses the songs they’ll be singing. After the performance, the coach names the winner of the battle. The losing artist can then be “saved” by their coach or “stolen” by another coach. Read on for “The Voice” spoilers for the Season 21 battles, or watch the video above.

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Team John Legend (advisor Camila Cabello)

*Keilah Grace vs. Joshua Vacanti: “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

*Sabrina Dias vs. Jack Rogan: “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

*Shadale Johnson vs. Janora Brown: “One Last Time” by Ariana Grande

*Jonathan Mouton vs. Paris Winningham: “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross

Team Blake Shelton (advisor Dierks Bentley)

*Carson Peters vs. Clint Sherman: “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” by Vince Gill

*Manny Keith vs. Wendy Moten: “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You” by Sting

*Berritt Haynes vs. Kaitlyn Velez: “Yellow” by Coldplay

Team Kelly Clarkson (advisor Jason Aldean)

*Gymani vs. Aaron Hines: “Working” by Tate McRae and Khalid

*Holly Forbes vs. Wyatt Michael: “Sunny” by Bobby Hebb

*The Cunningham Sisters vs. Parker McKay: “It’s My Party” by Lesley Gore

Team Ariana Grande (advisor Kristin Chenoweth)

*Jim & Sasha vs. Sophia Bromberg: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder

*Hailey Mia vs. Raquel Trinidad: “Car Wash” by Rose Royce

*KCK3 vs. Ryleigh Plank: “Come on Over” by Christina Aguilera

SEE ‘The Voice’ schedule for Season 21: When will Ed Sheeran appear as Mega Mentor in Knockouts?

As a refresher, six artists were sent home during the first week of battles when the coaches chose not to save or steal them. They were: Vaughn Mugol and Chavon Rodgers (Team Ariana), KJ Jennings (Team Legend), The Joy Reunion and Tommy Edwards (Team Blake) and Carolina Alonso (Team Kelly).

The other five losing artists remained in the competition thanks to the steal/save buttons. John used his steal on Jershika Maple and his save on Samara Brown. Blake saved Lana Scott. Ariana saved Bella DeNapoli. And Kelly saved Kinsey Rose. Everyone who survives the battles will be seen again in the knockouts, which begin Monday, October 25 with mega mentor Ed Sheeran.

SEE All 15 ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best

While you can’t make “The Voice” predictions until the live shows begin, be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With the Stars” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.