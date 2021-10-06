‘The Voice’: Which Team Ariana Grande artist has best chance of winning Season 21? [POLL]

Pop superstar Ariana Grande joined up with “The Voice” this year and immediately proved her worth as a kind, caring and informative coach. The two-time Grammy winner may be only 28 years old, but she has an entire lifetime of advice to give to the aspiring artists who wowed her during the blind auditions phase of NBC’s reality TV show. Ariana finished creating her 12-person team during the October 5 episode, but they’ll soon be pared down in the battles, knockouts and live shows. Which Team Ariana Grande artist do YOU think has the best chance of winning Season 21? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

BELLA DENAPOLI

Age: 22

Hometown: West Islip, New York

Resident: West Islip, New York

NBC Bio: Bella grew up in a large and loud Italian family surrounded by music. She got a taste for the stage at an early age after watching her parents perform in their weekend rock band and was often invited to sing with them. She started participating in musical theater in the second grade and continued with it throughout school. At 15, she joined a girl group and was signed to a record label and although the group ultimately dissolved, Bella had found her calling in the music industry. After high school, she went on to pursue a career as a recording pop artist and spent some time performing with a non-profit group. Bella is currently working on her songwriting and recording music and still performs with her parents every chance she gets.

CHAVON RODGERS

Age: 23

Hometown: Ada, Oklahoma

Resident: Tulsa, Oklahoma

NBC Bio: Hailing from the same hometown as Blake Shelton, Chavon grew up in Ada, Oklahoma, as one of eight siblings. His entire family is musical and they spent a lot of time playing together at home and as a family band in church where his dad was a pastor. They later moved to Tulsa and at 18, Chavon met Phoebe, the girl who would later become his wife. In college he decided to pursue a sensible degree and went on to study physical therapy, but Phoebe pushed him to continue pursuing his musical talents. Chavon currently works part time as a county clerk, but gigs in cover bands and fills in as a guitarist for local artists while still trying to make a name for himself in music.

DAVID VOGEL

Age: 23

Hometown: Valhalla, New York

Resident: Valhalla, New York

NBC Bio: David grew up experiencing a rich music culture on both sides of his French-Italian family. He comes from a long line of musicians and his biggest inspiration is his grandmother who attended the Manhattan School of Music in the ’50s. He fell in love with singing at a young age and was later inspired to learn the guitar and piano. He went on to college to study audio engineering and decided to start a band with his brother. The band performs ’80s-influenced pop and because of David’s education they are able to produce all their own music. Sadly, David’s grandmother recently passed away, but he hopes to honor her memory on “The Voice.”

HAILEY MIA

Age: 13

Hometown: Clifton, New Jersey

Resident: Clifton, New Jersey

NBC Bio: Hailey grew up with a love of music and has been singing since she could talk. At 8 years old, she had to have surgery to correct the deteriorating vision in her right eye, but says music was the driving force that got her through it all. After a successful surgery, she regained over 30 percent of her vision and went on to teach herself how to read music and play the piano. She participates in choir and talent shows and is getting ready to attend a technical high school where she’ll get to take courses in vocal performance. As the youngest in the competition, Hailey has been waiting for the day she turned 13 so she can finally sing on “The Voice” stage.

JIM AND SASHA ALLEN

Age: 57 (Jim), 19 (Sasha)

Hometown: Newtown, Connecticut

Resident: Newtown, Connecticut

NBC Bio: Jim grew up playing in various folk and bluegrass bands and went on to become a music teacher and then a father. He taught his son how to play guitar at 6 years old and soon after, Sasha was joining Jim on stage at his gigs. Sasha didn’t have an easy childhood, but music was always the constant that kept him going. At the start of high school, Sasha came out as transgender. Those were difficult years, but Sasha knew with the support of his family and music he could handle anything. Jim and Sasha, both songwriters, have recently become an official duo and have been playing at open mics and other local venues. Outside of music, Sasha is an avid artist and makes money selling his drawings.

KATHERINE ANN MOHLER

Age: 22

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Resident: Memphis, Tennessee

NBC Bio: Katherine’s older sisters were in musical theater and inspired her to get involved. After joining them in a school production they went on to sing in weddings and even started recording songs together, but Katherine was the only one who decided to pursue it as more than a hobby. In high school she started traveling with an a cappella group, which found success competing in national talent shows. Katherine went on to receive her degree in psychology, but as she was getting her master’s she decided to get back to music and pursue being a solo artist. Katherine’s performance on “The Voice” will be her first time performing alone outside of a group setting.

KATIE RAE

Age: 35

Hometown: Milpitas, California

Resident: Sacramento, California

NBC Bio: Katie grew up in northern California and learned all about music from her father. She would sing at coffee shops with her dad and brother and got involved in the school choir, but she was always too shy to perform on her own. Katie took a long break from music and didn’t rediscover it until 2015 when she started gigging in a band as the lead singer. She later became pregnant with her son and sadly stopped performing after falling into postpartum depression. Now that she’s feeling like herself again, Katie is finally ready to get back to music on “The Voice.”

KCK3

Bio coming soon…

RAQUEL TRINIDAD

Age: 23

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Resident: Miami, Florida

NBC Bio: Raquel is Dominican and Puerto Rican and is a self-described hippie who loves yoga, art and music. When she was 6 years old, she was singing alone in her room when her mother overheard her and decided to get her an agent. By 11, Raquel had booked her first professional gig on Nickelodeon’s “Dora The Explorer” as the voice of Dora’s friend Kate. Opportunities continued to arise and at 19 she landed a songwriting contract with Latin pop star Jon Secada and moved to Miami. When the contract ended, she had difficulty breaking through as an independent artist and currently works as a driver for a ride share company that provides free rides using fully electric vehicles. Raquel hopes to finally make her music dream a reality on “The Voice.”

RYLEIGH PLANK

Age: 20

Hometown: Fort Myers, Florida

Resident: Fort Myers, Florida

NBC Bio: Ryleigh’s childhood was filled with recitals, choir and a lot of karaoke. She was raised by a single mom, who was very supportive of her music, and went on to compete in an a cappella group in high school. Although Ryleigh always felt at peace on stage, school was a different story. She was bullied and went through severe depression, but now has a new lease on life with the support of her loved ones. Outside of her main focus on music, she enjoys dabbling in fashion and makeup and loves yoga and journaling. After high school, Ryleigh shaved her head, fully embracing her edgy, artistic self, and is finally realizing her dream of being on “The Voice.”

SOPHIA BROMBERG

Age: 16

Hometown: San Rafael, California

Resident: San Rafael, California

NBC Bio: Sophia grew up surrounded by music and has played piano for most of her life. She has always loved to sing and started performing in middle school after landing a role in her school production of The Lion King. She immersed herself in music and also started giving back by volunteering. Sophia enjoys helping individuals experiencing homelessness, raising awareness about the environment and enriching the lives of vulnerable populations in her hometown. Sophia is currently a senior in high school, recently started playing the guitar, and is ready to hit the ground running towards her dream of music.

VAUGHN MUGOL

Age: 27

Hometown: Laguna, Philippines

Resident: Beaumont, Texas

NBC Bio: Vaughn grew up in the Philippines and was an outgoing kid who loved singing. At 13, his family moved to America where Vaughn felt like an outsider and became shy and reserved. Towards the end of high school, Vaughn decided to try out for choir and finally felt his confidence returning. He started competing in singing competitions, but when it came time for college, he followed in the family footsteps and studied to be a nurse. Vaughn has spent the last four years working as a registered nurse in the cancer unit at a hospital and enjoys singing to his patients. Through work, Vaughn has learned the importance of making the most out of life and is ready to take a chance on music at “The Voice.”

