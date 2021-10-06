‘The Voice’: Which Team Blake Shelton artist has best chance of winning Season 21? [POLL]

Blake Shelton, the so-called “king” of “The Voice,” is back at it again after already winning eight championship through the years with Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sundance Head, Chloe Kohanski, Todd Tilghman and Cam Anthony. Can the country superstar win a ninth trophy during this Fall 2021 cycle? Blake finished creating his 12-person team during the October 5 episode, but they’ll soon be pared down in the battles, knockouts and live shows. Which Team Blake Shelton artist do YOU think has the best chance of winning Season 21? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section. (Also vote in our polls for Team Ariana, Team Kelly and Team Legend.)

BERRITT HAYNES

Age: 19

Hometown: Pell City, Alabama

Resident: Pell City, Alabama

NBC bio: Berritt spent his early childhood playing every sport, but sadly at 8 years old, he was diagnosed with a heart condition. It was discovered that Berritt had HCM, a disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick and has to beat harder to compensate for normal blood flow. Doctor’s orders forced him to give up on sports, but luckily his parents enrolled him in guitar lessons and music quickly became his saving grace. Berritt started to blossom as an artist, but at 17, he had to undergo open-heart surgery to save his life. Make-A-Wish was going to allow Berritt to meet “The Voice” coaches, but the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined that opportunity. Berritt decided to audition instead and made it to “The Voice” stage on talent alone.

CARSON PETERS

Age: 17

Hometown: Piney Flats, Tennessee

Resident: Piney Flats, Tennessee

NBC bio: Carson started playing the fiddle at just 3 years old and began performing at 4. He quickly became a local sensation and gained national attention after performing on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” at 8 years old. He put his fiddle skills to work and started playing in bands, one of which opened for his idol, Ricky Skaggs. At 10 years old, Carson’s dreams were coming true and he got invited to perform with Skaggs at the Grand Ole Opry. Despite his success and love for the fiddle, Carson decided to make a name for himself as a singer as well and started his own bluegrass band. Outside of school, Carson has spent the past five years touring all over the U.S. as the lead singer in his band.

CLINT SHERMAN

Age: 25

Hometown: Royse City, Texas

Resident: Dallas, Texas

NBC bio: Clint grew up in a small town in rural Texas. His parents divorced when he was young and things weren’t always easy for his family, but his mother worked hard to give Clint and his brother the life they deserved. At 13, his mother surprised him with a guitar and Clint started devoting his time to music. He joined a worship band in high school and, after graduating, he started a country band that gigged around Dallas. Clint recently got engaged to his girlfriend Jenni and is ready to start their life together after making a name for himself on “The Voice” stage.

HAILEY GREEN

Age: 15

Hometown: St. Martin, Mississippi

Resident: St. Martin, Mississippi

NBC bio: Hailey auditioned for Season 19 and didn’t get a chair turn, but this 15-year-old likes a challenge and is returning to “The Voice” with an unwavering competitive spirit. Hailey is ready to show the coaches how much she’s grown and wants to prove she has what it takes to perform on the big stage. Hailey has been singing since she could talk and currently gigs in an adult band three times a week up and down the Gulf Coast. Outside of school and music, Hailey is the only female on her school’s JV football team where she plays as an outside linebacker.

THE JOY REUNION

Age: 42 (Robert), 39 (Neil), 39 (Gentry)

Hometown: Redlands, California

Resident: Redlands, California

NBC bio: Robert, Gentry and Neil have been singing with each other in church for many years and, after combining their voices together, they found a sound that was undeniable. Their name, The Joy Reunion, represents reuniting with the love of music after years of trying to make it individually in the music industry. They started writing songs, performing locally and releasing their original music online. As a country trio, they found success that they had only dreamed of on their own and quickly became a chosen family, both in music and in life. The Joy Reunion now performs all over Southern California and hopes to prove that three is better than one on “The Voice” stage.

KAITLYN VELEZ

Age: 21

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Resident: Long Island, New York

NBC bio: Kaitlyn is Puerto Rican and Dominican and grew up in a tight-knit family surrounded by music. She got her start singing in church and participated in band and show choir throughout school. At 15, Kaitlyn discovered the ukulele and fell in love with songwriting as a way to channel her emotions and embrace her individuality. Kaitlyn is currently majoring in music business and performance at Berklee College of Music and has built a fan base by producing and releasing her original music.

LANA SCOTT

Age: 28

Hometown: Chesapeake, Virginia

Resident: Los Angeles, California

NBC bio: Lana has been singing her entire life and grew up participating in musical theater and performing at church. Her grandmother Lana, her namesake, always encouraged her singing and pushed her to pursue country music. After high school, Lana attended Berklee College of Music, but left early after landing a singing contract on a cruise ship. Lana spent the next three years performing daily while traveling to beautiful destinations and rediscovered her love for country music after realizing how well it suited her voice and songwriting style. When the contract ended, she headed west to continue her music career. Lana hopes to honor her late grandmother and make her family proud on “The Voice.”

LIBIANCA

Age: 20

Hometown: Bamenda, Cameroon

Resident: Minneapolis, Minnesota

NBC bio: Libianca was born in the U.S., but at 4 years old, she moved to her parents’ homeland of Cameroon with her mother and brother, while her father stayed behind to work. In West Africa, they lived humbly without electronics, but were surrounded by music and family. At 9, Libianca was sent off to an all-girls boarding school where she threw herself into music and started songwriting as a way to deal with her anxiety and express herself. At 13, they moved back to the U.S. to join her father, but Libianca struggled to fit in so she turned to music again and began performing. Libianca currently works as a mixing engineer, songwriter and creative director, and is ready to focus more on her artistry on “The Voice.”

MANNY KEITH

Age: 31

Hometown: Killeen, Texas

Resident: Miami, Florida

NBC bio: Manny was a shy kid, but always dreamed of being a performing pop artist. His mother pushed him to be himself and at 12 years old, Manny found the confidence to join the dance and step teams at his church where he later began singing as well. Sadly, in 2017, his mother passed away from cancer, but Manny used his grief as the push he needed to pursue his music beyond the church. He started singing in wedding bands and even caught the attention of Katy Perry after posting his cover of one of her songs online. Manny currently works as a web platform architect but comes to “The Voice” to see if he has what it takes to pursue music full time.

PEEDY CHAVIS

Age: 19

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Resident: Lawrenceville, Georgia

NBC bio: Peedy doesn’t remember a time when he wasn’t obsessed with Elvis Presley. His mother started playing Elvis songs for him at 3 years old and he went on to dress as Elvis for Halloween 10 years in a row. In high school, Peedy joined musical theater and knew he was a natural entertainer. He often landed the lead roles and proceeded to compete in theater competitions throughout his school years. Outside of theater, Peedy remained on stage by gigging locally with his rock band. Peedy comes to “The Voice” hoping to inspire the younger generation with his modern spin on old school rock ‘n’ roll.

TOMMY EDWARDS

Bio coming soon …

WENDY MOTEN

Age: 56

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Resident: Nashville, Tennessee

NBC bio: Wendy was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and got her start singing in church where her father was a minister. She went on to perform throughout school and joined a band in college while also doing studio work. For five years, Wendy was a signed recording artist. She opened for Michael Bolton and had a song chart on the Billboard Hot 100. When her recording contract ended, Julio Iglesias made her his duet partner and she spent the next 15 years touring with him and traveling the world. Wendy feels blessed to have lived the life she has, but now, almost 30 years after the release of her first single, she’s ready for the spotlight again on “The Voice.”

