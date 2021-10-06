‘The Voice’: Which Team John Legend artist has best chance of winning Season 21? [POLL]

John Legend has been a member of the chair-turning coaching panel of “The Voice” since 2019, winning with Season 16’s Maelyn Jarmon on his first at-bat. The 12-time Grammy winner has yet to claim a bookend trophy, but that could all change during this Fall 2021 edition. John finished creating his 12-person team during the October 5 episode, but they’ll soon be pared down in the battles, knockouts and live shows. Which Team John Legend artist do YOU think has the best chance of winning Season 21? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

BRITTANY BREE

Age: 26

Hometown: Monroe, Louisiana

Resident: Dallas, Texas

NBC bio: Brittany Bree grew up in the church where she got her start singing. She began performing in music conferences and singing in pageants while continuing to thrive in the choir, but never ventured outside of singing in church. At 19, Brittany Bree became a single mom and had her second child at 22, so music took a backseat. For the past few years, she has worked two jobs as a package handler on an assembly line and as an insurance adjuster, but she is ready to get back to her true passion of music. Brittany Bree’s performance on “The Voice” will be her first time singing secular music.

JACK ROGAN

Age: 18

Hometown: Webster, New York

Resident: Rochester, New York

NBC bio: As one of six kids, Jack grew up in a big family surrounded by music. His older brothers taught him how to play guitar during their family jam sessions and Jack later started singing. He and his siblings were home-schooled so he was able to devote a lot of his time to his music. At 14, Jack got a job as a dining server at a nursing home and incorporated music into his work. He often plays the piano and sings to the residents and loves to see the powerful impact music has on people. “The Voice” will be Jack’s first performance on a real stage.

JANORA BROWN

Age: 22

Hometown: Lake City, South Carolina

Resident: Wingate, North Carolina

NBC bio: Janora was a silly, adventurous kid growing up and loved to sing and perform. Throughout school, she performed in choir and won all but one of the 25 talent shows she competed in. Outside of music, Janora was a star student and an avid athlete. She recently graduated from the University of North Carolina Greensboro with a degree in biology and a concentration in pre-dentistry. With her degree in hand as her backup plan, Janora comes to “The Voice” ready to focus on her dream career of music.

JONATHAN MOUTON

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Resident: Los Angeles, California

NBC bio: Jonathan was born with music in his blood. His mother was a background singer for Motown superstars such as Stevie Wonder and The Jackson Five and she inspired him to start singing. Jonathan competed in talent shows throughout school and landed a gig on a Glee-inspired musical tour after high school. He went on to tour as a background artist, but at 23, he discovered a lump in his neck. Doctors told him he had stage 4 cancer that had spread to his lung, spleen and liver. Jonathan nearly gave up during his months of treatment, but his parents and brother pushed him to keep fighting. Now cancer free, Jonathan has found success singing background for artists like Chaka Khan and Fergie, but wants to take center stage on “The Voice.”

JOSHUA VACANTI

Age: 28

Hometown: Lockport, New York

Resident: Lockport, New York

NBC bio: Singing has always been part of Joshua’s identity, but at 8 years old he developed severe and chronic asthma, which often kept him hospitalized. After being prescribed steroids for his condition, Joshua started to rapidly gain weight and became 300 pounds at his heaviest. He was constantly teased for his size and his high voice, but he found his community in choir. He went on to study music in college, and now gigs with his wife as well as in their family worship band with his parents. Outside of music, he works as a prevention educator where he teaches kids about drug prevention and encourages them to set goals to accomplish what they want. Joshua comes to “The Voice” to heed the advice he tells his students and to chase his own music dreams.

KEILAH GRACE

Age: 15

Hometown: Staten Island, New York

Resident: Bushkill, Pennsylvania

NBC bio: Keilah was always encouraged to express herself through the arts and grew up in a musical family. She got an early start singing in church and at 8 years old she taught herself guitar and piano, which led to her love of songwriting. After a Tori Kelly concert at the age of 12, Keilah really began to take music seriously. She has performed live for local radio and even got the chance to sing solo at the St. George Theater for an audience of nearly 2,000 people. Outside of music, Keilah enjoys spending time with friends and family and is currently a junior in high school.

KJ JENNINGS

Age: 21

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Resident: Los Angeles, California

NBC bio: KJ’s childhood was filled with the arts and outdoor activities. At 7 years old, she joined musical theater where she learned to act, dance and sing. She continued with theater throughout school and spent time getting classically trained in opera. When KJ wasn’t singing and performing on stage, she enjoyed motorsports, watersports and helping tend to the 40,000 bees that her family keeps. She is also an avid volunteer and has spent time abroad teaching English. KJ is currently studying jazz performance as a senior at Berklee College of Music.

PARIS WINNINGHAM

Age: 32

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia

Resident: Jacksonville, Florida

NBC bio: Paris was adopted as an infant and has never met his biological parents, but knows his mother was a singer and his father was a guitar player. With music in his genes, Paris started playing the drums in church at 7 years old and later began singing. At 20, he joined the Navy where he served as a machinist mate and worked in the engine room. Through the Navy, he was able to travel and see the world and continued with his music by performing at ceremonies on the ship and at base. Paris was honorably discharged from the Navy but hopes to continue to serve people in a new way through his music on “The Voice.”

SABRINA DIAS

Age: 26

Hometown: Newark, New Jersey

Resident: East Orange, New Jersey

NBC bio: Sabrina grew up in a religious household with her Brazilian parents and younger sister. At an early age, she found a passion for drumming and started taking lessons at 9 years old. Her drum skills got her into a performing arts high school and it opened her eyes to the world of music. At 16, she started singing and went on to learn guitar. She began leading worship and singing in church and later enrolled in voice lessons to perfect her skills. She continued with her passions through school and received a degree in music and later her master’s in education. Sabrina is currently a music teacher for pre-k to eighth grade students and lives with her fiancée Kamilla and Kamilla’s daughter, whom she considers her own.

SAMARA BROWN

Age: 32

Hometown: Bronx, New York

Resident: Brooklyn, New York

NBC bio: Samara grew up in the Bronx in a very religious and musical household. She was only allowed to listen to gospel music and naturally got her start singing in church. Samara was first introduced to secular music in college and found her calling in musical theater. After graduating, she joined a jazz ensemble and began traveling abroad to perform. Samara was inspired to take her music career even further after supporting her older sister Amanda Brown on Season 3 of “The Voice,” who garnered fifth place overall. For the last few years, Samara has been gigging as a solo act and is ready to seize her moment on “The Voice.”

SAMUEL HARNESS

Age: 26

Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Resident: Roanoke, Indiana

NBC bio: Samuel was raised in a beautifully diverse family as one of five adopted children. He spent most of his childhood playing outdoors in rural Indiana, but grew up watching his dad perform in the family bluegrass band. Samuel didn’t realize he had a natural gift for music until he landed the lead in his middle school musical. He went on to teach himself guitar and piano and started gigging after high school. Samuel is now a full-time musician and is a single father to his 4-year-old son. Samuel is ready for his big break and hopes to make his family and his son proud as he takes center stage on “The Voice.”

SHADALE

Bio coming soon …

