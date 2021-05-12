‘The Voice’ Top 9: Ranking the artists competing to win season 20 [POLL]

After the results were revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice,” only nine artists remain in contention to win season 20. After reviewing the songs that the Top 9 have sung on season 20 of “The Voice” to date, vote in our poll as to your choice for champ. We will report back with “The Voice” Top 9 rankings for season 20 before they perform again on May 17. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on “The Voice” Top 9 of season 20.

To winnow down the Top 17, the public voted for their favorite performances on the May 10 show. The top-ranking artist from each of the four teams coached by Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton moved on in the competition.

The coaches then got to pick their favorite from the remaining artists on their team. Then, after the lowest vote-getters were eliminated, the remaining four artists faced off in a sudden death sing-off. The winner of the Wild Card, Corey Ward, is coached by Kelly; this gives her an advantage heading into the Top 9 as she is the only coach with three artists on her team.

SEE Everything you need to know about ‘The Voice’ live shows and voting

Do you think one of Kelly’s trio of talent will win season 20, giving her a fourth victory since she started on “The Voice” seven seasons ago? Or do you think that Blake, who has been with the show from the start, will mentor his eighth winner? Perhaps John will finally get a bookend trophy to his win from his first stint on the show as a coach in season 16. Or will Nick land his first victory in his second turn in the chair?

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: Where are they now (Season 1 – 19)

Cam Anthony (Team Blake) – Top 9: Judges Choice

Audition Song: “Lay Me Down”

Battle Song: “10,000 Hours”

Knockout Song: “Feeling Good”

Top 17 Song: “Take Me to Church”

Rachel Mac (Team Nick) – Top 9: Public Vote

Audition Song: “Let Him Fly”

Battle Song: “Your Song”

Knockout Song: “Foolish Games

Top 17 Song: “Rainbow”

Dana Monique (Team Nick) – Top 9: Judges Choice

Audition Song: “Freeway of Love”

Battle Song: “Stuck with U”

Knockout Song: “Nutbush City Limits”

Top 17 Song: “Free Your Mind”

Pia Renee (Team Legend) – Top 9: Judges Choice

Audition Song: “Master Blaster (Jammin’)”

Battle Song: “Baby”

Knockout Song: “What the World Needs Now Is Love”

Top 17 Song: “Need U Bad”

Victor Solomon (Team Legend) – Top 9: Public Vote

Audition Song: “Glory”

Battle Song: “U Got It Bad”

Knockout Song: “My Girl”

Top 17 Song: “I Wish”

Corey Ward (Team Kelly) – Top 9: Wild Card Winner

Audition Song: “Dancing on My Own”

Battle Song: “Dreams”

Knockout Song: “Already Gone”

Top 17 Song: “Bruises”

Kenzie Wheeler (Team Kelly) – Top 9: Public Vote

Audition Song: “Don’t Close Your Eyes”

Battle Song: “Fishin’ in the Dark”

Knockout Song: “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Top 17 Song: “Red Dirt Road”

Jordan Matthew Young (Team Blake) – Top 9: Judges Choice

Audition Song: “I’m No Stranger to the Rain”

Battle Song: “Calling All Angels”

Knockout Song: “She Talks to Angels”

Top 17 Song: “Gold Dust Woman”

Gihanna Zoe (Team Kelly) – Top 9: Judges Choice

Audition Song: “She Used to Be Mine”

Battle Song: “Thinking Out Loud”

Knockout Song: “Glitter In The Air”

Top 17 Song: “Always Remember Us This Way”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions