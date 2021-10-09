‘The Voice’: Wendy Moten has best chance of winning Season 21 for Team Blake Shelton [POLL RESULTS]

According to “The Voice” fans, Wendy Moten has the best chance of winning Season 21 for Team Blake Shelton. A leading 28% of viewers think the 56-year-old singer from Nashville, Tennessee will claim the trophy and bring Blake his ninth career win following Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sundance Head, Chloe Kohanski, Todd Tilghman and Cam Anthony. Do you agree or disagree with these poll results? Sound off down in the comments section.

Wendy took on “We Can Work It Out” for her blind audition (watch below), earning a rare four-chair turn. Blake was the first coach to push his “I Want You” button, blocking John Legend in the process and later blaming his block Ariana Grande. The country coach called it one of the three best blinds in the show’s two-decade history. Blake sold the deal when he told Wendy she hit powerful notes and let them ride and that he’d be honored to be her coach.

Per her NBC bio, Wendy was born in Memphis and got her start singing in church where her father was a minister. She went on to perform throughout school and joined a band in college while also doing studio work. For five years, Wendy was a signed recording artist. She opened for Michael Bolton and had a song chart on the Billboard Hot 100. When her recording contract ended, Julio Iglesias made her his duet partner and she spent the next 15 years touring with him and traveling the world. Wendy feels blessed to have lived the life she has, but now, almost 30 years after the release of her first single, she’s ready for the spotlight again on “The Voice.”

Here’s how all 12 members of Team Blake fared in our poll results that asked our readers to name who had the best chance of winning:

28% — Wendy Moten

13% — Carson Peters

12% — Peedy Chavis

9% — Tommy Edwards

8% — Libianca

8% — Lana Scott

6% — The Joy Reunion

5% — Hailey Green

Less than 5% — Kaitlyn Velez, Clint Sherman, Berritt Haynes, Manny Keith

