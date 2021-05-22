‘The Voice’ winner power rankings: Cam Anthony and Kenzie Wheeler lead, but Rachel Mac could pull off upset

Season 20 of “The Voice” will come to a close beginning Monday, May 24 when the five remaining artists take the stage for their final performances. Team Blake Shelton‘s Cam Anthony, Team Nick Jonas‘ Rachel Mac, Team John Legend‘s Victor Solomon, and Team Kelly Clarkson‘s Kenzie Wheeler all advanced to the finale as the top vote-getters on their team through both rounds of the live playoffs. Jordan Matthew Young is the fifth finalist, saved from elimination in round one by his coach Blake and in round two by the Instant Save.

With two artists in the running, Blake has a good shot at adding an eighth trophy to his mantle. Looking to stop him from extending his all-time lead, Kelly could nab a fourth and John could add a second championship. Nick is a coach for only his second time and would win for the first time before taking a break from the series so that Ariana Grande can inherit his chair for Season 21.

In an ultimate showdown between country and R&B/soul, which genre and which coach/artist pairing will claim this year’s trophy? Below we run down the winner power rankings and the Final 5’s chances to be named the 20th champion of “The Voice.” Sound off in the comments about who you think will win and then let’s reconvene on Tuesday, May 25 when the winner is crowned.

1. Cam Anthony – Team Blake

While there’s no denying that Blake as a coach has a lot of pull among the show’s core audience, he has said many times already this season that Cam is destined to become the first superstar that the series has ever produced. Blake believes so much in Cam that he has essentially given Cam the platform to show the world his artistry and let his innate talent speak for itself. Cam’s star-making moment of the season was in the knockouts when he delivered one of the greatest renditions of “Feeling Good” ever performed in the last two decades of singing competition shows. But in following up with two stellar live performances since then, Cam has proven himself to be as versatile and passionate as he is consistent and creative.

2. Kenzie Wheeler – Team Kelly

Like Cam, Kenzie has built a path for himself alongside a coach that probably wasn’t his first choice. Kelly used her block on Blake in the blinds to win Kenzie to her team and has since let him do his own thing while fangirling over him for what she calls one of her favorite country voices of all time. Kenzie may not have the most exciting stage presence, but his class country style is so genuine to his character that it’s hard to not be drawn in by his voice. His semi-final performance of “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” while not the episode-ending showstopper we could have hoped for, was his most dynamic number yet and is a good sign that he’s ready to dig even deeper for the finale.

3. Rachel Mac – Team Nick

Consider for a second that in theory Cam and Victor fight for the same votes, and Kenzie and Jordan do as well. Wouldn’t that leave Rachel all alone in her lane, the only option for voters with a preference for female voices? Keep in mind that only two years ago Maelyn Jarmon won the show as the fourth female in a row, so we know that there is a segment of the audience that is deeply supportive of young women. Rachel’s approach in the competition has been to show power, range and storytelling through the selection of emotionally-charged yet inspirational songs like “Rainbow” and “Human.” With another big song or two in the finale, Rachel could really turn the tide in her direction and mount a shocking upset over the two guys that many have seen as the frontrunners since the very first episode.

4. Victor Solomon – Team Legend

Look, in any season where Cam isn’t his competition, Victor is hands down going to be the strongest male soul performer you’ll see. The charisma and passion that he displays on stage is almost other-worldly, bursting with confidence in every move. He has chosen his songs intelligently each week, showing versatility with throwbacks like “My Girl” and following them up with rock gospel tracks like “I Can Only Imagine.” Ultimately I think Victor has had the toughest journey to the finale of all the five. Being that he comes in at the top of the most competitively strong team of the season, Victor’s core audience is probably not going as hard for him as the three artists that are likely to place above him.

5. Jordan Matthew Young – Team Blake

It’d be a tough argument for anyone to make that Jordan can, in one week, overcome the deficit of falling short of the public vote against his teammate Cam two weeks in a row. Let his fans instead be proud of that the fact that he managed to outshine four of the biggest vocalists of the season for the semi-finals Instant Save. What’s most interesting about Jordan’s triumph in that last minute vote is that it shows a preference among the voting public for country vocalists this season. Take that as a sign not that Jordan can win, but that perhaps Rachel or Kenzie can.

