The Weeknd says ‘The Dawn is Coming’ following ‘After Hours’ success, but it’s still a no for the Grammys [WATCH]

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May, The Weeknd cryptically indicated that new music would be on the way just a year after his hit “After Hours” album. “I just want to say the ‘After Hours’ are done and the dawn is coming,” he said as he accepted an award for “Blinding Lights.” Then on August 2 the singer-songwriter posted a teaser video for “The Dawn is Coming.” Watch it above.

“After Hours” was a number-one hit, and it produced one of the most successful singles in Billboard Hot 100 history. “Blinding Lights” spent four weeks at number one, but the real story was its staying power. It set two new records: the most weeks ever spent in the top five for a single song (43), and the most weeks ever spent in the top 10 (57). In fact, it’s the first song ever to spend more than a year total in the top 10, surpassing the previous record-holder (Post Malone‘s “Circles”) by about four months.

But the song and the album were snubbed at the Grammys. And not just snubbed — we’re talking a complete shutout. Even when some massively successful albums and songs underperform at the Grammys, they usually still get something, like Lady Gaga‘s “Chromatica” (two pop nominations and a win for the song “Rain on Me”). But “After Hours” and “Blinding Lights” didn’t even show up in any genre categories.

That snub reignited the controversy that has plagued the Grammy voting system for years. Secretive, anonymous nomination review committees had the final say in who makes it into most categories, and even the recording academy’s own former CEO Deborah Dugan alleged that the process was rigged. The Weeknd decided to boycott the Grammys from now on, and the academy finally decided to junk those committees.

But even with more music on the horizon and the Grammys eliminating the committees that might have kept him out of a lot of categories, The Weeknd told GQ that he still won’t submit his music for consideration: “I have no interest,” he said. “Everyone’s like, ‘No, just do better next time.’ I will do better, but not for you. I’m going to do better for me.” So while the dawn is coming, the sun has set on his Grammys story.

