‘This Is Us’ and 15 other 2021 SAG snubs in TV

It wouldn’t be an awards show without several worthy contenders left off the list, and the 27th Screen Actors Guild TV Awards are no exception. This year’s kudos (see the complete list of nominations) find many individuals and ensembles snubbed for their television work in the 2020 calendar year, including two-time cast winner “This Is Us,” Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”). Scroll down to see the 16 most unforgivable 2021 SAG snubs for TV.

“This Is Us” won the cast prizes in 2018 and 2019, but failed to be nominated last year and this year. Nevertheless, Sterling K. Brown still received recognition for playing family man Randall Pearson, as we predicted he would. SKB’s performance in the heralded “Birth Mother” episode brought him squarely back into the awards conversation at the perfect time, right as guild voters were marking their 2021 ballots.

Rhys’ snub is shocking considering he was second place in our predictions for the HBO adaptation of “Perry Mason.” He just received a Golden Globe nomination on Wednesday for this titular role. This would have been Rhys’ first individual bid after previously earning an ensemble notice for “The Americans.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Rae’s snub is not shocking for all the wrong reasons. She has never been recognized by the acting guild, despite two Globe noms and four Emmy noms (two for acting, two for producing) for this HBO hit series. Awards prognosticators thought this could be Rae’s year, but alas, she was MIA from the 2021 SAG Awards list.

Here are the year’s top SAG Awards television snubs, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby’s Experts, Editors, Top 24 Users and All-Star Users. The 27th annual ceremony will take place April 4, 2021 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. No host has yet been announced.

NOT Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“This Is Us”

“The Mandalorian”

NOT Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

NOT Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

NOT Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“What We Do in the Shadows”

“Insecure”

“The Good Place”

NOT Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

NOT Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

NOT Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

NOT Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

