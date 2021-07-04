‘This Is Us’: How many cast members are eligible at 2021 Emmys?

“This Is Us” has one of the biggest and most diverse casts on all of television, and now 17 of them are eligible for consideration at the upcoming 2021 Emmys.

Season 5 of NBC’s family drama wrapped up in May, with the three Pearson kids (Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate and Justin Hartley as Kevin) gathering for Kevin’s wedding to Madison (Caitlin Thompson). A flash-forward twist then revealed that Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are no longer married, setting the stage for an epic sixth and final season full of OMG and WTF moments.

Brown is the only main cast member to win an Emmy for his role, prevailing for Best Drama Actor in 2017. This year, he’s earning major awards buzz thanks to the heralded “Birth Mother” episode, in which Randall finally learns the truth about Laurel, played by Jennifer C. Holmes and Calah Lane (younger version). Laurel’s long-lost love Hai tells the entire story to Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), including why she never contacted Randall when he was growing up and how she died of cancer a few years earlier.

Pearson parents Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore return to the Emmys ballot again in Best Drama Actor and Actress, respectively. They’re both former nominees for these roles, with Ventimiglia earning three bids (2017-19) and Moore scoring a single nom (2019). In the supporting categories, Metz (2017) and Sullivan (2019) are previous one-time nominees, while Hartley and Watson are among those looking for their first citations. (Last year, Hartley campaigned as a lead actor but now he’s back in supporting.)

Other acting winners for “This Is Us” through the years are Gerald McRaney (2017) and Ron Cephas Jones (2018 and 2020), both in Best Drama Guest Actor. Neither of these guest stars are on the ballot for the 2020-21 season.

Here’s a closer look at all 17 “This Is Us” cast members who are eligible for Emmys consideration:

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Asante Blackk as Malik

Griffin Dunne as Nicky Pearson

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Caitlin Thompson as Madison Simmons

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

Hannah Zeile as Teen Kate

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Michael Angarano as Nick Pearson (“One Small Step”)

Peter Onorati as Stanley Pearson (“There”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Jennifer C. Holmes as Laurel (“Birth Mother”)

Calah Lane as Young Laurel (“Birth Mother”)

Phylicia Rashad as Carol “Mama C” Clarke (“I’ve Got This”)

