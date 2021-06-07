Thorsten Kaye (‘Bold and Beautiful’) is one of the most nominated lead actors without a win at Daytime Emmys – is this finally his year?

Thorsten Kaye just earned his second consecutive Best Actor nomination at the Daytime Emmys for “The Bold and the Beautiful,” but it’s his sixth bid overall. He’s one of the most nominated actors in the category, but he hasn’t won yet, which makes him the second most nominated actor without a win here. Will this finally be his year?

Only 10 men have more Best Actor nominations than Kaye, led by Peter Bergman with 22 bids and three wins over his decades of work on “All My Children” and “The Young and the Restless.” But only one of those 10 actors never won the award: the late great James Mitchell, who dominated the 1980s by earning all seven of his Best Actor nominations during that decade for playing Palmer Cortlandt on “AMC.” He kept playing Palmer until 2009, but wasn’t nominated again and never took home an Emmy.

Kaye is close to matching that unfortunate distinction. He earned his first two Best Actor bids in 2003 and 2004 for playing Dr. Ian Thornhart on the now-defunct “Port Charles.” Then he doubled up again with two bids as Zach Slater on “AMC” in 2006 and 2009. Now he’s gotten another two as Ridge Forrester on “B&B” (2020-2021) That role had been played by Ron Moss for 25 years, but Moss never earned a nomination during his tenure; Kaye assumed the role in 2013.

Based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing, Kaye ranks third with 4/1 odds in the category, behind two “General Hospital” stars who have won Emmys before: front-runner Maurice Benard and dark horse Steve Burton. Can he overtake those academy favorites on his sixth try?

