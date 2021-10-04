New ‘tick, tick… Boom!’ trailer: Andrew Garfield welcomes everyone to the Netflix musical

The buzz around Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “tick, tick… Boom!,” will likely only grow louder now that the film’s full-length trailer has dropped, complete with an introduction from Best Actor contender Andrew Garfield as “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson.

“I’m Jonathan Larson,” Garfield says at the start of the new trailer, which like the previous teaser portions out the musical’s story: how Larson, a waiter at the Moondance Diner in New York City in the 1980s, toiled for years on what would become a generational musical. (In “tick, tick… Boom!,” that musical is called “Superbia”; in real-life, Larson wrote “Rent.”) In addition to Garfield, the film also stars Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford (as Stephen Sondheim), Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought of The Roots, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Miranda cast Garfield after seeing him on Broadway in 2018’s revival of “Angels in America.”

“I just left thinking, ‘Oh, that guy can do anything,’” the “Hamilton” creator and Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner told the New York Times. “I didn’t know if he could sing, but I just felt like he could do anything. So I cast him in my head probably a year before I talked to him about it.”

For Garfield, playing Larson, who died on January 25, 1996, the day of the first off-Broadway preview for “Rent,” was a transformational experience. His mother died during production and Garfield has called his performance an honor to his late mom.

“Every frame, every moment, every breath of this film is an attempted honoring of Jon. And, on a more personal level, it’s an honoring of my mom,” he told the Times. “She is someone who showed me where I was supposed to go in my life. She set me on a path. We lost her just before Covid, just before we started shooting, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. So, for me, I was able to continue her song on the ocean and the wave of Jonathan’s songs. It was an attempt to honor him in his unfinished song, and her in her unfinished song, and have them meet.

“I think that’s part of the reason I didn’t want this movie to end, because I got to put my grief into art, into this creative act,” he added. “The privilege of my life has been being there for my mother, being the person that gave her permission when she was ready. We had a very amazing connection, and now an audience will know her spirit in an unconscious way through Jon, which I just find so magical and beautiful.”

Netflix will release “tick, tick… Boom!” in a limited theatrical release on November 12 before it drops on the platform starting November 19. The awards aspirations are high for the title, which joins an already packed roster of contenders from the streaming company, including “The Power of the Dog” and “The Lost Daughter.” Miranda himself is closing in on an EGOT and were he to win an Oscar for the film, he would become the 17th member of that prestigious club.

