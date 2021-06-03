Emmys could go viral as TikTok is eligible to win for ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’

TikTok isn’t just for viral videos anymore. It could also be an Emmy winner in 2021 as the television academy has approved the social media platform for consideration for the first time. It’s a contender for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.”

Based on the non-musical Pixar animated film, “Ratatouille” started with one TikTok user sharing an original song in tribute to the culinarily gifted rodent Remy, but then it snowballed with other users sharing their own compositions, leading to a concert in January 2021 benefitting The Actors Fund and featuring performers like Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert, and Andre De Shields. It’s a testament to the continued blurring of media boundaries that an individual viral video could morph into a star-studded musical event and now potentially into an Emmy-winning program.

But TikTok wouldn’t be the first social media platform to be welcomed by the television industry. YouTube has been nominated several times in daytime and prime time for its original programming. Facebook Watch is a current Daytime Emmy nominee for its talk shows “Red Table Talk” and “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.” And Snapchat won two Primetime Emmys for “James Corden’s Next James Corden.”

“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” ended up raising a remarkable $2 million for The Actors Fund amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced live theater to shut down across the country. But with more and more people receiving vaccinations this year, several Broadway shows are scheduled to reopen for business in September, the same month the Primetime Emmys are handed out. So a win for “Ratatouille” would be so poetic it could inspire another musical of its own.

