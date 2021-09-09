Timothée Chalamet could make Oscars history by starring in three Best Picture nominees

Back in 2018, Michael Stuhlbarg joined an exclusive club of actors who co-starred in three Best Picture nominees during the same Oscars ceremony. The often-hirsute actor played a key role in Best Picture winner “The Shape of Water” and also co-starred in nominees “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Post.”

The trifecta put Stuhlbarg in some select company as only five other performers had pulled off the same feat: John C. Reilly, who was in three of the five Best Picture nominees at the 2003 Oscars — Best Picture winner “Chicago,” “The Hours,” and “Gangs of New York”; Claudette Colbert in 1935 for Best Picture winner “It Happened One Night,” “Cleopatra,” and “Imitation of Life”; Charles Laughton in 1936 for Best Picture winner “Mutiny on the Bounty,” “Les Miserables” and “Ruggles of Red Gap”; Adolphe Menjou in 1938 for “One Hundred Men and a Girl,” “Stage Door” and “A Star Is Born”; and Thomas Mitchell in 1940 for Best Picture winner “Gone with the Wind,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” and “Stagecoach.” (Of this illustrious group, only Reilly pulled it off during a year with a mere five nominees as opposed to at least five like Stuhlbarg or a set 10 like the others.)

But back to 2018. That same year, one of Stuhlbarg’s co-stars appeared in two Best Picture nominees: Timothée Chalamet, who starred in “Call Me By Your Name” with Stuhlbarg (and was a Best Actor nominee for his performance) and also co-starred in “Lady Bird.” Now, four years, Chalamet has the potential to join his “Call Me By Your Name” father in the history books. The young star leads or is featured in three popular early picks for Best Picture: “Dune,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “The French Dispatch.” According to the Gold Derby odds, all of those films have a strong chance at cracking the lineup of 10 nominees at the 2022 Oscars, with “Dune” and “Don’t Look Up” firmly ensconced in the top-10 and Wes Anderson’s anthology feature just outside at 12.

Should Chalamet even land two of the 10 Best Picture nominees, that would also be significant: it would give him five movies overall nominated for Best Picture in the last five years — an awards run of success that rivals many all-time greats. (Chalamet also starred in 2019’s “Little Women.”)

Chalamet’s best bet for a Best Picture nomination is “Dune,” the Denis Villeneuve science-fiction epic that scored a number of rapturous reviews out of the Venice Film Festival in early September. But Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” is also a serious threat, with an all-star cast and the power of Netflix behind its release. In fact, “Don’t Look Up” could help a number of Oscar-winning stars add to their own rosters of Best Picture nominees. If the film gets nominated in that category, it would be the 10th time Leonardo DiCaprio has appeared in a Best Picture nominee (tying him with Jack Nicholson) and the eighth time Meryl Streep has starred in a Best Picture contender. Co-star Cate Blanchett would also add an eighth Best Picture nominee to her resume, with the potential for a ninth as well should Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” also crack the 2022 list as most Gold Derby users expect.

